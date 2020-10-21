Loose Women star Stacey Solomon was left confused when viewers expressed concern over the safety of her setup.

The mum-of-three appeared on Wednesday’s show via video call from her home.

However, viewers spotted a candle on her shelf was rather close to her sofa and expressed their worry by calling in.

Stacey Solomon’s candle sparked concern among Loose Women viewers (Credit: ITV)

What did Loose Women viewers say?

One person wrote on Twitter: “Stacey please be careful.

“I noticed a candle alight underneath a wood shelf of yours and very close to the sofa I did this and the shelf had a burn mark.”

Read more: Loose Women: Viewers stunned as Saira Khan loses it over face masks and Janet Street Porter slams lockdown

After an advert break, Stacey’s co-star Jane Moore said: “Before we move on, a few of you have called in your concerns about Stacey’s candle.

Jane asked Stacey to blow the candle out (Credit: ITV)

“You’ve got a lit candle there and people are a bit worried – it might be the camera angle – it’s a bit close to your sofa.

“So could you blow it out please Stacey?”

So could you blow it out please Stacey?

Stacey then turned around to blow out the candle.

She said: “It must be the angle because it’s quite far. Blimey, candles kids. Someone help me!”

Jane added: “Health and safety returns!”

Stacey blew out the candle (Credit: ITV)

Viewers supported Stacey Solomon

However, after Stacey was told to blow out her candle, some viewers fumed on Twitter.

One said: “As if viewers have complained that Stacey Solomon has a lit candle on Loose Women in the backdrop IN HER OWN HOME.

“And was therefore asked by Jane Moore to blow it out. I’m sorry but who the actual [bleep] do people think they are?”

As if viewers have complained that Stacey Solomon has a lit candle on loose Women in the backdrop IN HER OWN HOME And was therefore asked by Jane Moore to blow it out I’m sorry but who the actual f*ck do people think they are? — Lucie (@donewith202O) October 21, 2020

Another tweeted: “Have they actually just told Stacey Solomon to blow out her OWN candle in her OWN HOME?!

Viewers supported Stacey Solomon (Credit: ITV)

“Have people got nothing better to write in about?! I can’t cope.”

Have they actually just told Stacey Solomon to blow out her OWN candle in her OWN HOME?! Have people nothing better to write in about?! I can’t cope me #LooseWomen pic.twitter.com/hrBmC326u6 — Lydia Hinchliffe (@LydiaHinchliff3) October 21, 2020

A third said: “To all those SAD people who rang the show complaining that @StaceySolomon candle is too close to the sofa! GET A LIFE!”

@loosewomen It’s only on in the background while I’m home for lunch but to all those SAD people who rang the show complaining that @StaceySolomon candle is too close to the sofa! GET A LIFE! She a responsible adult! #LooseWomen #staceysolomon — Tim Harris (@t1mh4rris) October 21, 2020

Stacey Solomon opens up

Meanwhile on the show, Stacey opened up about a health condition she suffered in the past.

She said: “There are some things that go on with your body that you do feel conscious about discussing with your GP.

“I’ve told this to you girls before that after I had Zachary [her son], for some reason every time I was due on I would get really sweaty and even get BO sometimes.”

She added: “I could wash 10 times a day and it would still be there.

Stacey opened up about her health condition (Credit: ITV)

“I was so embarrassed by it, I didn’t speak to anyone about it for years.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

“I just wouldn’t see anyone or go out and it’s debilitating when you have something like that.”

Stacey added that she finally visited her GP and was told it was due to her hormones.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.