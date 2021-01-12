Former Loose Women star Saira Khan has denied she made a dig about the show after quitting.

The star announced her decision to leave the show after five years earlier this month.

Now, Saira has spoken about the lack of diversity behind the scenes in television.

Saira Khan has denied she made a dig about Loose Women after quitting (Credit: ITV)

What did Saira Khan say?

Saira shared a post to Instagram of an article in Campaign Magazine with the headline: “The BAME screen test: Does British TV lack diversity?”

Read more: Loose Women: Charlene White announced as new anchor after Andrea McLean’s exit

Saira said: “Decisions should always be based on factual evidence and not on what’s ‘trendy’ or ’emotional’.

“This fantastic article really opened my eyes to the facts about the TV industry for which I have now worked in for over 15 years.”

Saira has left the show after five years (Credit: ITV)

She added: “What’s fundamentally important is Representation of BAME and LGBTQ groups should not just be at the ‘frontline level’.

“We’ve recently seen an increase in the hiring of many Black presenters on our screens, fronting mainstream shows, which has been fantastic, and long over due.

“But what about that level of investment behind the screens at writer, editor, commissioner levels?”

She concluded: “I speak from experience – you get invited through the door – but you’re never really sitting at the table.”

Saira called for more diversity behind the scenes in television (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, after being accused of taking a swipe at ITV daytime programme Loose Women, Saira hit back.

She clarified on her Instagram Stories: “No mention of LW [Loose Women] in my post – but a comment on all TV programmes that lack behind the scenes diversity.

“Presenters have very little decision making powers.

“Writers, commissioners, editors, content producers and execs – we need to see diversity behind the camera too.

“This is where the decisions are made!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Khan (@iamsairakhan)

What did Saira say about leaving Loose Women?

Earlier this month, the star announced her decision to step down from her Loose Women role.

Read more: Saira Khan quits Loose Women: Who is replacing her as she leaves after five years?

She said in her column for The Mirror: “Many people, including myself, have rediscovered the importance of putting our lives into perspective.

“It has certainly made me assess my priorities, values and how I want to move forward with my life.”

Saira added: “So I start this new year by saying goodbye to Loose Women. After five years of being a regular panellist, I’ve decided to give up my seat to another woman who will benefit from the platform as I did.”

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, from 12:30pm.

Will you miss Saira? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.