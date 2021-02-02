Loose Women star Ruth Langsford became emotional today while discussing her mum being in a care home.

The star spoke about I’m A Celebrity‘s Ruthie Henshall’s recent plea to see her mum, who has dementia, in her home.

Speaking on Tuesday’s show, Ruth said she wants to be able to see her mum in her care home.

Ruth became emotional while discussing not being able to see her mum (Credit: ITV)

What did Ruth Langsford say on Loose Women today?

Speaking about Ruthie’s comments, Ruth said: “This is very close to my heart because my mum has not been out of her care home since March.

“The biggest concern for a lot of people is if they died and you haven’t actually held them, touched them.

“I’ve seen my mum through a window, I phone her all the time but I haven’t physically touched her.”

Ruth kissed her mum through a window (Credit: ITV)

A photo then popped up showing Ruth kissing her mum through a window.

She added: “I completely understand it from a care home’s point of view because they have such a responsibility and they’re caring for very vulnerable, elderly people.

“My mum’s care home has been incredible.

“I just think now, we understood that then [shutting down], my mum’s had her first vaccine, could they not treat me as a primary care worker.

“Test me and as long as I don’t have Covid, she’s had the vaccination, I could go in and psychically sit in her room and talk to her, touch her.”

Have you been struggling with not being able to see a relative or friend in a care home? Ruth shared her story about her mum with the #LooseWomen Watch ➡️ https://t.co/OQJh5NFFEV pic.twitter.com/si3VNYznIH — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 2, 2021

She said: “I can’t praise the care workers in my mum’s home enough, they are incredible.

“But they can’t match my memories with my mum, they can’t sit and talk to my mum about my dad, my sister.”

In conclusion, Ruth said: “I think people really need to see their loved ones, and to touch them and to hold them,” before tearing up.

She added: “Anyway, something fluffy now because we don’t want to upset you today.”

