Loose Women host Ruth Langsford shocked viewers today with a hilariously filthy comment during a conversation about vagina-scented candles.

At the end of Tuesday (April 20) afternoon’s episode, Ruth and her co-stars Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards and Janet Street-Porter were discussing divorce goody bags.

On Loose Women, they talked about Goop’s vagina-scented candles (Credit: ITV)

What did Ruth Langsford and the others talk about on Loose Women?

They chatted about the divorce of mega stars Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and reports that actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow gifted Kim a goody bag containing, among other things, a candle that reportedly ‘smelled like Kim’s orgasm’.

While the panellists discussed what they would like to have in their own divorce goody bags, Janet surprised the others by pulling a Goop candle from her bag.

It said on it, ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ and Janet explained how they were previously difficult to get hold of as they were in high demand.

Ruth asked: “What does it smell like?”

Janet said she received one of the candles as a gift (Credit: ITV)

While the presenters laughed, Janet gave it a sniff and told the others it reminded her of “high-end toilet cleaner”.

She joked: “Imagine lighting that in your home and someone comes round for tea, or dinner or something. What’s that lovely smell?”

At that point, Ruth then came out with a vulgar remark that shocked viewers at home and had them in hysterics.

Imagine lighting that in your home and someone comes round for tea.

She quipped: “‘Has someone been cooking kippers in here?'”

Loose Women host Ruth Langsford shocked viewers with a remark about ‘kippers’ (Credit: ITV)

The others laughed and Janet asked her pal Coleen: “Should I get it sanitised and give it to you?”

“Yes!” Coleen replied. “I think it’s hilarious.”

Janet likened the smell to a ‘high-end toilet cleaner’ (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

On Twitter, one viewer tweeted: “‘Has someone been cooking kippers in here?’ OMG @RuthieeL I’ve just almost choked on a grape #LooseWomen.”

Another said with a string of laughing emojis: “‘Has someone been cooking kippers?’ #loosewomen.”

A third simply wrote, “Kippers” with a sick face emoji.

“Has someone been cooking kippers in here.” OMG @RuthieeL I’ve just almost choked on a grape 😂😂😂#LooseWomen — Sara 💙 (@Mabel_Mouse_) April 20, 2021

"Has someone been cooking kippers?" 😂🤣😂 #loosewomen — Jeremy Skyrme (@DrSkyrme) April 20, 2021

The producer must be frantically shouting in JSP's ear to shut up !#LooseWomen — Mace Windu (@Mayce_Windu) April 20, 2021

