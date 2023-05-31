Ruth Langsford issues warning as she returns to ITV amid Phillip Schofield scandal

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford issued a warning as she returned to ITV today (Wednesday, May 31).

The 63-year-old’s warning comes amid the ongoing Phillip Schofield scandal that has engulfed the TV network.

Ruth was on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford issues warning

Today saw Ruth Langsford return to ITV to host Loose Women. However, Ruth had a warning to issue before the show began.

Ahead of the programme, This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary went live to the Loose Women studio to speak to Ruth.

In the chat via video-link, Ruth revealed what was to come during today’s programme.

It was during this programme that she issued her warning – which comes amid the ongoing Phillip Schofield scandal at ITV.

Ruth issued a warning (Credit: ITV)

Ruth issues warning on Loose Women

Alison and Dermot asked Ruth what they had planned on today’s show.

“OK here is a question for you… should you ever stay friends with your ex’s family?” Ruth asked. “Yes!” Linda then replied.

“And we’re talking sports day, and should children be able to opt out of taking part? And with that in mind we are putting our most competitive ladies to the test,” she said. It was at this point that she issued her warning.

“Watch out Dame Kelly Holmes, because Janet Street Porter plays dirty!” she then said.

Kelly and Janet then pretended to race each other, before Janet jokingly pretended to punch Kelly so she could win.

Eamonn has lashed out (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn hits out

Ruth’s warning comes the day after the second part of her husband’s interview attacking Phillip Schofield aired.

In the first part of the interview, Eamonn hit out at Phillip, accusing the former This Morning host of creating an atmosphere on the show where “people hated him”.

In the second part of the interview, Eamonn lashed out at ITV for allowing Phillip and Holly to host the show “drunk”. He also fumed that he and Ruth weren’t allowed to advertise chocolate.

Eamonn also suggested that he’d been “axed” by ITV because he said that 5G causes Covid.

He also revealed that advertisers had threatened to pull out of supporting This Morning unless Eamonn left after his comments.

Read more: ‘End of career’ predicted for Holly Willoughby as ‘curtain’ called on This Morning

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story