Loose Women star quit show after feeling intimidated by other women on panel

Jenny left the show in 2005, after starting in 2000.

Former Loose Women star Jenny admits to feeling ‘intimidated’

Speaking on The Sun’s Bingo Live Show, Jenny, 54, admitted that the energy on the set of Loose Women felt “fake”.

She said, “I sacked it off. I didn’t like the energy behind the scenes.

“I always felt a bit intimidated of the other women.”

After describing the energy as “fake”, Jenny said: “Maybe I’m just a bit sensitive.”

Although it has been 17 years since Jenny left the show, rumours of fallout and feuds are never far from the Loose Women panel.

Tension on the Loose Women set since

At the beginning of 2021, presenter Saira Khan left the show because it was “too toxic”.

The former Apprentice star told Platinum Magazine: “People think you’re best friends with everybody on Loose Women.

“You’re absolutely not! You have to just tolerate [some people] because you’ve got to get the work done.”

She also revealed to the Mirror, “The straw that broke the camel’s back was when one of the young producers was sent running after me to ask whether I would be prepared to open an OnlyFans account.”

She then unfollowed co-stars, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams, causing rumours to stir.

Nadia once told The Sun that the women on the show have “the most enormous arguments – not even necessarily on air”.

Andrea McLean also left the show two weeks before Saira.

She cited the cause to be down to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and having had a lot of time to reflect on what she wanted from her life.

Andrea also had a nervous breakdown the year before Covid.

Carol McGiffin also admitted during an episode that the ladies on the panel were not her friends.

The 62-year-old said: “I do think there is a fine line between friends and acquaintances…”

Co-panellist Nadia then asked: “So are we your friends Carol?”

Carol responded: “I wouldn’t class you as actual [friends]…” as the audience gasped. Carol added: “Well no…”

“We’ve known you for 20 years!” Kaye replied.

Carol expressed: “I know, but I don’t call you every day.”

Not all of the stars feel the tension

However, some Loose Women stars have defended the atmosphere on set.

Denise Welch said she has ‘never had an argument’ with anyone while off air.

Christine Lampard felt the same when she discussed the panel’s dynamic with The Daily Star.

She said, “Honestly, what you see is genuinely us, no one hides anything, there is just all honesty amongst the girls, so despite other things I’ve read it’s not really like that”

