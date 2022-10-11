Loose Women presenters Janet Street Porter, Coleen Nolan and Linda Robson took part in an impassioned debate about body image on the show today (October 11).

It came as part a discussion that asked if intimacy is better in later life.

And Janet’s controversial comments on the subject raised eyebrows on social media.

Janet Street Porter was accused of ‘body-shaming’ men on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women presenters debate intimacy

The discussion came to a head when Linda Robson told of her insecurities over her body.

Janet told her: “Linda, you’ve got a great body.

“If I look at the men aged between your age and mine, mostly they look like blobs.”

Coleen Nolan interjected and told Janet: “Not all of them.”

“Not all of them,” Janet agreed, “but I would say the majority.”

She added: “So if I was asked would you like to have sex with a blob? My answer would be no.”

Coleen hit back at Janet and told her: “When men get to a certain age and they also have hangups.

“Speaking to men of my age on dating apps, they’re just as insecure and I think we forget that,” she said.

Janet made the point to reassure Linda about her body (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Loose Women viewers watching at home also waded into the debate, calling Janet’s comments into question.

“Men it’s okay to talk. It’s okay not to be okay. Men are blobs,” said one.

“So it’s totally acceptable to body-shame men on #LooseWomen,” said another.

“Imagine a panel of four men body-shaming women on national TV, they would be out of a job instantly.

“Beyond me how ITV continue to let these women run their mouths about whatever they like and get away with it,” they added.

“Once again it’s okay to body-shame men when they would go [bleep] if anyone dared talk that way about women,” another added.

“Imagine a show full of men where one of the hosts said the majority of middle aged women are blobs!” exclaimed another.

“Imagine a table full of rich blokes around a table laughing about his most women look like blobs? Women would be raging,” another agreed.

“Janet Street Porter just said that all old men ‘look like blobs’. How do Loose Women get away with this? Imagine a group of upper class men sat around a table during lunchtime every day stating all old women ‘look like blobs’. The men would be cancelled instantly!” declared another.

Coleen looked shocked as Janet made her point (Credit: ITV)

‘Deal with it’

However, the issue appeared to be a divisive one..

“You forget, men have been doing that (and much worse) to women for years on telly, so it’s our turn now. That’s equality, deal with it,” stated one viewer.

Another added: “I’m laughing at all the mummy’s boys tweeting who can’t handle women giving it back to them about their bodies and calling them blobs.”

So what did you think of today’s discussion? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.