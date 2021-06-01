Loose Women star Penny Lancaster told Brenda Edwards to “calm down” in a discussion today.

On Tuesday’s show, the panel were discussing the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and whether the June 21 ‘Freedom Day’ deadline should be delayed.

Brenda said the government should have waited until June 21 to allow people to go on holiday.

Brenda and her co-stars discussed whether ‘Freedom Day’ should be delayed (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Penny and Brenda on Loose Women?

Brenda said: “We opened and they opened holidays immediately.

“If anything, what they should have done is wait until the 21st of June and then see how the data is with other things that are in our country opening up before you start sending people to fly here, there and everywhere.”

As Brenda continued talking, Penny interrupted: “Brenda, Brenda.”

Penny told Brenda to “calm down” on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Brenda added: “You can’t have any control over people quarantining when they come back so…

“What is there? An Indian variant, an Australian variant, this variant.”

Penny said: “Brenda, Brenda, Brenda, calm down. Calm down darling.”

Brenda then gasped as she pulled a face.

She replied: “I’m very calm.”

Brenda looked stunned by Penny’s comment (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, viewers weren’t impressed with Penny’s comment.

Many called it “patronising” as one person said: “Penny with her patronising ‘calm down’.”

Brenda, Brenda, Brenda, calm down. Calm down darling.

Another wrote: “@brenda_edwards how you kept that calm after Penny’s ‘calm down darling’ I don’t know.

“So patronising, you were putting your point across and she still spoke over you, didn’t like that at all.”

A third added: “How awkward… Penny ‘calm down’.. Brenda ‘I am calm’.. patronising interruption… let the woman talk.”

What did viewers say?

However, some people agreed with Penny.

One tweeted: “Calm down Brenda!”

Another added: “Brenda can’t have it both ways. Really angering me.”

