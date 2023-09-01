A third Loose Women presenter has reportedly stepped away from the show, following the departures of Carol McGiffin and Saira Khan.

In the last few days, Penny Lancaster has been removed from the programme’s official cast list on the ITV website, which lists all the regular panellists.

She has presented the ITV daytime show on and off since 2014 but had become a regular in recent series.

Penny Lancaster has left her role as a regular panellist on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Penny Lancaster leaves Loose Women

According to MailOnline, a representative for Penny confirmed: “It is obvious that Penny is no longer a regular panellist. This is purely due to other professional and personal commitments. Penny has been approached to appear on the show in September but is only available for one date in the near future; a date that does not work for Loose Women.

It is obvious that Penny is no longer a regular panellist.

“Penny has just returned from abroad after six weeks away; and she is off to South America shortly. Loose Women and we have agreed to look at the diary again on her return in October.”

Penny Lancaster is married to Rod Stewart (Credit: Splash News)

Penny, 52, who is the wife of Rod Stewart, works as a special police constable alongside her television roles. She was on duty for both the late Queen’s funeral and the King’s coronation earlier this year.

Amid recent claims of a toxic culture on Loose Women, Penny’s rep appeared to shut down any suggestion of beef surrounding her departure.

“Penny loves the show; and LW loves Penny. But such appearances as she is able to make in the future will be as a guest,” they concluded.

