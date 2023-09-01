Loose Women logo and a female silhouette
TV

Loose Women favourite exits role: ‘It’s obvious she’s no longer a regular panellist’

There's been a third departure...

By Gabrielle Cracknell

A third Loose Women presenter has reportedly stepped away from the show, following the departures of Carol McGiffin and Saira Khan.

In the last few days, Penny Lancaster has been removed from the programme’s official cast list on the ITV website, which lists all the regular panellists.

She has presented the ITV daytime show on and off since 2014 but had become a regular in recent series.

Penny Lancaster on Loose Women
Penny Lancaster has left her role as a regular panellist on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Penny Lancaster leaves Loose Women

According to MailOnline, a representative for Penny confirmed: “It is obvious that Penny is no longer a regular panellist. This is purely due to other professional and personal commitments. Penny has been approached to appear on the show in September but is only available for one date in the near future; a date that does not work for Loose Women.

It is obvious that Penny is no longer a regular panellist.

“Penny has just returned from abroad after six weeks away; and she is off to South America shortly. Loose Women and we have agreed to look at the diary again on her return in October.”

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart at Cheltenham Festival
Penny Lancaster is married to Rod Stewart (Credit: Splash News)

Penny, 52, who is the wife of Rod Stewart, works as a special police constable alongside her television roles. She was on duty for both the late Queen’s funeral and the King’s coronation earlier this year.

Amid recent claims of a toxic culture on Loose Women, Penny’s rep appeared to shut down any suggestion of beef surrounding her departure.

“Penny loves the show; and LW loves Penny. But such appearances as she is able to make in the future will be as a guest,” they concluded.

Read more: The Loose Women stars who are friends in real life (and there aren’t many of them!)

YouTube video player

Will you be sad to see less of Penny on Loose Women? You can head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

ITV Loose Women Penny Lancaster

Trending Articles

Roman Kemp on This Morning and dad Martin on Loose Women
Roman Kemp makes sad confession about his dad Martin amid ‘loneliness’
Brian McFadden and Kerry Katona
Brian McFadden breaks silence after ex Kerry Katona’s damning parenting claims with message to their daughter
Jenni Hermoso / Leah Williamson
Lioness Leah Williamson breaks silence on Spanish kiss-gate scandal and defends controversial leaked video
Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes on This Morning today
This Morning viewers fume over shock segment today: ‘Why do they have to shove it down our throats?’
22 Kids and Counting, the Radfords
Full timeline of Sue Radford’s ‘feud’ with daughter Millie as she seemingly ends ‘rift’ with touching message
Late Queen smiles, Sarah Ferguson speaks
Final four words the late Queen said to Sarah Ferguson: ‘She just got so annoyed’