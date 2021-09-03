Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha flashed her bum on the show today as she tried out a new trend.

On Friday’s programme, the panel discussed fashion trends and one was “thong trousers”.

Nadia, 56, tried the trend out live on the show and the panel were left in hysterics.

The Loose Women star tried out the thong trend (Credit: ITV)

Nadia Sawalha on Loose Women today

Kaye Adams said: “They are apparently a thing…

Read more: Loose Women fans deliver their verdict on Bank Holiday Monday best bits show

“One of us here was desperate to try this.”

Nadia continued: “Well, the producers have been trying to get a pair and they begged me and Linda [Robson] to make our own.

Nadia left her co-stars amused (Credit: ITV)

“Linda always has a spare pair of thongs in her handbag.”

Nadia then stood up as she said: “So here you go girls.”

She pulled down her trousers to reveal a black thong.

However, Frankie Bridge exclaimed: “What’s that on your bum?!”

Nadia replied: “That’s my HRT [Hormone Replacement Therapy] love,” as she wiggled her bottom.

Nadia’s HRT patch was on show on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Frankie said: “I thought it was the sticky bit from the thong!”

Laughing, Nadia replied: “This is what is to come for you, darling.”

Frankie said: “I can’t wait. I mean if my bum looks like that, I will be happy with that.”

Nadia asked: “Oh really? Have I got a nice bum?”

Linda told her: “You’ve got a smashing bum, you have!”

Kaye was in hysterics over Nadia (Credit: ITV)

Nadia admitted: “I haven’t worn a thong for years. I always wore a thong but now, I think it’s an age thing as well, I can’t concentrate if I have a thong on.”

Read more: Loose Women star Coleen Nolan takes swipe at exes in single mum debate

Linda added: “I think they must be the most uncomfortable things ever. You know when you cut cheese with that wire, that’s what it reminds me of.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.