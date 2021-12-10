Loose Women: Nadia Sawalha admits she once felt ‘intimidated’ by Kaye Adams

Nadia Sawalha confessed on Loose Women today that she spent a long period of her life trying to avoid her co-star Kaye Adams.

Nadia and Kaye have been friends for years, however, they weren’t always as close as they are now.

During a tough period in her life, Nadia revealed that she found it difficult to be around Kaye.

Because of her own struggles, Nadia ended up losing touch with Kaye while she battled her own personal demons.

Nadia and Kaye weren’t always as close as they are now (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today: Nadia makes a confession about Kaye

“Working on your friendships runs along with working on yourself,” said Nadia.

“I was the flakiest friend with Kaye. There was a long period of time when I was a mess, there was a lot of trauma going on. Kaye almost intimidated me.

“It was a time when I was feeling so fragile and low. I wanted to be around people that are more chaotic.”

However, Nadia eventually got back in touch with Kaye, and the ITV star was immediately receptive.

“The amazing thing is years later when I phoned Kaye and the first thing she said was ‘You’re one of my favourite people in the world’.”

Nadia confessed that she tried to avoid Kaye for a long time (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Nadia recently divided viewers when she ranted about Boris Johnson.

According to reports, the Prime Minister and his staff reportedly attended Christmas parties while Tier 3 restrictions were imposed on the public last year.

Alongside her fellow panellists, Nadia shared her disgust over the reports.

“I would go as far to say – if this happened in the way it’s been reported – that it could have been a super spreader event,” she said.

“This is a disgusting bending of the rules again! We’ve heard this so many times for this government.”

The Loose Women’s rant came after she had an explosive outburst about the reports on her Instagram days before.

