Linda Robson revealed her new addition to her family on Loose Women today.

The star announced she’s got a new dog after losing her beloved French Bulldog, Ernie, during lockdown.

Linda revealed today that she’s adopted another French Bulldog from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and she’s “settled into the family lovely”.

Loose Women’s Linda revealed her new dog today (Credit: ITV)

Linda on Loose Women

Linda even introduced the pup, who is five months old, to her co-stars.

But Linda wasn’t sure what to call her new dog as she said she had been named Nutmeg by Battersea.

She said she liked the names Dolly or Doris and viewers voted for Dolly.

Linda said she adopted her pup from Battersea (Credit: ITV)

Linda also revealed her grandchildren love the pooch.

The star also revealed the pup has had a bit of a rough time.

She said: “She’s had loads of problems, she had ingrowing eyelashes. I’ve got a dog who could have lost her eye but she didn’t lose her eye.

“She had an operation on her nose and her eye. She’s also been spayed now so she’s had a bit of a rough time.”

Viewers gushed over Linda’s new pup (Credit: ITV)

Viewers gushed over little Dolly on Twitter.

One said: “Linda’s dog is gorgeous.”

Another wrote: “She’s gorgeous Linda.”

A third added: “Linda should call her Meg. She’s so beautiful.”

Back in 2020, a devastated Linda revealed her four-year-old French Bulldog Ernie had died.

At the time, Linda emotionally said on Loose Women: “Just over a week ago, we lost our little dog Ernie.

“He was a French Bulldog and we had him four years and not long after we got him, we found out he was deaf.”

She added: “He was the loveliest little dog, my grandchildren are absolutely distraught and so is my daughter whose dog it was.

“He had a spinal injury and we don’t know how it happened but apparently it’s quite common in French Bulldogs. We had to make the decision when it was time to give him the injection.”

