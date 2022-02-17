Linda Robson’s ‘guilt’ over ‘what she put family through’ amid depression

Loose Women star Linda Robson has admitted “guilt” over what she put her children and grandchildren through during her battles with depression.

The 63-year-old opened up during an emotional segment on today’s edition of Loose Women (Thursday, February 17).

What was discussed on Loose Women today?

Linda opened up on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

During today’s show, the Loose Women talked about guilt, and when they’ve felt guilty.

The conversation was sparked in reaction to Charlotte Church‘s appearance on Kate Garraway‘s Life Stories, which airs tonight.

Charlotte speaks about how her rebellious behaviour when she was 16 caused a rift between herself and her mother.

When asked by Kate whether she felt guilty, Charlotte said no, as she didn’t believe in guilt as a “worthwhile emotion”.

The Loose Women then spoke about their own experiences of guilt. Carol McGiffin said that she agreed with Charlotte and thinks guilt is a bit of a “wasted emotion”.

Linda agreed with Carol and Charlotte too. “I had really bad depression and anxiety for two years, and I feel guilt still now.”

What did Linda Robson say next?

Linda spoke about her depression (Credit: ITV)

Linda then said that she feels most guilty for what she put her family through during that tough period of her life.

“I started drinking and everything. I went off the rails,” Linda confessed to her fellow panelists.

Carol jumped to Linda’s defence and said that Linda didn’t know what she was doing during this dark period.

“No, I didn’t know what I was doing, but I still look back now and feel guilt for what I put them through,” she said.

She then went on to explain that her family had to stay home and look after her when she turned to alcohol.

“I couldn’t be left on my own otherwise I’d be drinking or I’d be trying to escape,” she said. “I mean it was terrible.”

What did Linda Robson say next?

Linda got emotional on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Linda also said that she felt guilty leaving her kids to go off working when they were at a young age.

She said that her children never made her feel guilty for it, but said “you can’t help but carry that guilt with you”.

When asked what the guilt felt like, Linda said “it felt horrible”, adding: “Really horrible.”

She said: “When I think back, to those two years and what I actually did to my kids and my grandchildren as well, they saw me drinking and completely blacking out.

“It was absolutely terrible. When I look back now, I think that wasn’t me. For those two years, it was like someone had taken over my body and I had no control over it.”

Denise Welch empathised with Linda and said that she felt in a similar way about her own alcohol abuse.

“It’s very easy to say ‘don’t have regrets’, but you can’t help having them,” Denise said.

