Loose Women star Linda Robson left her co-stars stunned on Friday (November 5).

The Birds of a Feather star horrified Kaye Adams when she decided to flash her on live television.

It all happened when Kaye revealed that the panel were being green by wearing the same outfits as yesterday.

The 58-year-old presenter said: “Linda you’re in the same outfit. Have you changed your bra, your knickers?”

Linda replied: “No I’ve not changed that. I never change my bra, I just wash it out every night, but I have got trainers on – look.”

The actress, 63, then leant back in her chair while not wearing any underwear and lifted up her leg.

Linda Robson flashed her co-star on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson flashes Kaye Adams on Loose Women

Kaye reeled back in horror and immediately covered her eyes while screaming.

While she continued to look away shocked, Kaye told viewers: “Oh. Oh. I got a view I never want to see again.”

Linda then held her hands in the air and proclaimed: “I am commando today.”

“Stop it, just stop it,” replied Kaye as the show cut to an advert break.

Viewers soon took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Linda, as one person said: “Not a fan of Nadia but Linda need to wind her neck in, she’s getting worse. It’s gone from joking to awkwardness.”

Another wrote: “Linda can be quite rude really.”

A third added: “Very! And smiles through it so people think she’s joking.”

However, one tweeted: “Linda, absolutely belly laughing today!!”

Another said: “Loving today’s show. Hahaha Linda!”

Linda has proven to be quite the controversial figure on the show in recent weeks.

Linda Robson didn’t appear apologetic about it (Credit: ITV)

Last month (October) she stunned viewers and her co-stars when she swore on live TV.

While wheeling a box full of prize money onto the set, she forgot that viewers were watching at home.

She said: “Hello ladies, they’ve left me in charge with the prize can you believe it? This is it, it’s one million pounds right here in this trolley.

“It came straight from the ITV bank account.”

However, as she made her way into view Linda turned and said: “How the [bleep] do I look at it?”

Her co-star, Charlene, quickly assured viewers that Linda had made an awkward mistake.

She said to the camera: “Apologies. I’d like to apologise for Linda’s language. She knows that she’s done wrong. I think Linda has forgotten that we are live on air.”

