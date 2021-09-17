Loose Women stars Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha baffled viewers today when they were social distancing despite sharing a bed together last night.

On Friday’s show, the close friends discussed sharing a hotel room as Nadia revealed that Kaye slept naked.

And to make matters even more bizarre, This Morning host Alison Hammond ended up in the bed too!

Alison revealed she entered her hotel room only to discover Kaye and Nadia were already in there.

Kaye and Nadia shared a hotel room but had to socially distance on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

As This Morning cut to Loose Women to see what was coming up on their show, Alison explained: “I had number 25, I went into my room, and then there were people in the bed, screaming at me!”

Alison then said she realised it was Kaye and Nadia, adding: “So I thought, you know what – I’ve got to get in bed with these two. I can’t believe it!”

Meanwhile, on Loose Women, Nadia and Kaye opened up about the incident.

Kaye, Alison and Nadia in the hotel bed last night (Credit: ITV)

Alison also made an appearance and told the pair: “I just want people to know that was my room.”

Kaye exclaimed, “It wasn’t!” to which Alison replied: “Kaye, it was my room and you know it was my room because I’ve actually got the evidence that this is your room which was number 27,” as she held up a paper confirmation.

“That was your room and you were in my room gate-crashing. So I went and slept in your room!”

A shocked Kaye said: “I was in your room and I had a shower at two o’clock in the afternoon and I ate all the cookies.

Alison said Kaye and Nadia ‘gate-crashed’ her hotel room (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

“And you wait until you see the mini bar bill…” as Alison burst into laughter.

Alison said: “I love that it was a massive bed, Nadia was on one side, you were on the other and we had a lovely Alison Hammond space in the middle.

“I nearly thought about staying there all night.”

Nadia added: “I’ll never forget when you playfully ripped the duvet off and saw that Kaye was stark naked.”

Alison said: “I know what I’m getting you for Christmas Kaye… I’m getting you some pyjamas.”

Despite the laughter, viewers were baffled at why Kaye and Nadia shared a bed but had to social distance on the programme.

One person said on Twitter: “Why you social distance on TV? Then 3 of you in bed together?? Lol.”

Another wrote: “They get into bed together then they socially distance in the studio it’s a joke.”

One added: “But please do continue to socially distance on set of @loosewomen when the cameras are rolling!”

