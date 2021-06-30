Loose Women stars Penny Lancaster and Janet Street Porter clashed in a heated debate today.

On Wednesday’s show, the panel discussed whether working mothers should highlight being a parent on their CVs.

Penny agreed with the view and said it should apply to fathers too.

What did Penny Lancaster say on Loose Women?

She said: “Mothering is a hard job and there’s no training for it but you work at it as you go along.

“But you’re multi-tasking, you’re being a diplomat, you’re being a leader, you’re balancing things and you’re not just concerned about yourself.”

Janet then shared her view, saying she doesn’t disagree that being a mother “requires a lot of skills” but “being a boss requires the same set of skills”.

What did Janet Street Porter say?

She continued: “The issue for me is when you’re interviewing someone for a job, you want to know how they’re going to react in a crisis, what qualifications and you look carefully at what they studied at university.

“Whether they have a degree that you might think is pretty worthless.

“I’m sorry I can’t put ‘mother’ on a CV up there with a degree with a good grade.

“You’re also busy discriminating against women who have chosen not to have children and they’re childless on their CV because that’s their choice.”

Penny said: “We’re not suggesting that you have to put if you’re a mother or not.”

Janet replied: “I thought you were implying that,” to which Penny said: “No, I never implied that.”

Janet continued: “If you came to me for a job…”

Penny cut in: “I wouldn’t come to you for a job Janet,” as Janet said: “Well good.”

As the pair then started to talk over each other about the topic, Janet said: “Penny, you’re just going to talk no matter what I say.”

Penny said: “Yeah, I will…”

Janet cut in: “This is ridiculous. In a debate Penny two people will speak and generally one after the other and they get equal time.

“Not one person puts their point of view and I have to just shut up.”

Penny replied: “That’s never the case with you Janet.”

Viewers spotted the tension between the pair and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

What did viewers say?

One person said: “Janet and Penny aren’t even hiding their hatred for each other any more.”

In addition, another wrote: “I must say I thought Penny Lancaster was very rude to Janet Street-Porter just then, blatantly over-talking her.”

After that, a third added: “‘In a debate Penny usually two people speak’ that’ll be Penny told.”

What did you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.