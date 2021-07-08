Loose Women star Jane Moore has remained relatively private about her family life over the years.

The opinionated journalist and presenter has spent decades writing articles and appearing on television.

But who is Jane when she is not on Loose Women every week?

Jane Moore is a regular face on the Loose Women panel (Credit: ITV)

Who is Jane Moore? How old is the Loose Women star?

Jane is 59-years-old and was born on May 17th 1962 in Oxford.

The presenter comes from a brainy family.

Her dad was a professor of maths at the University of Oxford, while her mum was a teacher.

Following in their footsteps, Jane went on to study journalism at the South Glamorgan Institute of Higher Education in Cardiff.

She then trained at the Solihull News in 1981, before working full-time at the Birmingham Mail.

Jane later became a columnist for The Sun and also contributes to The Sunday Times.

Jane is happily married to husband Gary Farrow (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Jane Moore married?

Yes, the ITV star tied the knot with PR guru Gary Farrow in 2002.

The married pair, who currently live in London, met while Gary worked as a music industry executive at Sony Music.

The PR guru is also close with Elton John, who was best man at their wedding.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Jane marked their 18 year wedding anniversary with a touching post on Instagram.

Alongside a shot from their big day, she penned: “Happy 18th anniversary (May the 4th be with you) to ‘The Bloke’ who, as ever, has excelled in his effort to follow the traditional present-giving suggestion (see next photo) for the year in question; in this case porcelain.

“Who says romance is dead?”

Does Jane Moore have children?

Jane has two daughters, Ellie and Grace, from a previous relationship.

Furthermore, the star is also a step-mum to Gary’s daughter Lauren.

While Jane tends to keep her family life private, she did recently pose with Ellie during a staycation.

Touring the gorgeous Dorset in a vintage VW camper van called Scarlett with my eldest daughter

The two were seen standing next to a classic VW Camper Van.

Jane captioned the post: “Touring the gorgeous Dorset in a vintage VW camper van called Scarlett with my eldest daughter. Such fun. We’ve already done Poole, Studland Bay, Corfe Castle and West Bay and tomorrow it’s the New Forest.

“The rain was so torrential on the first night we thought we might float away, but it’s brightened up wonderfully now. Have eaten far too many fish and chips but the lack of power steering on this thing is working wonders for my biceps.”

Jane joined Loose Women in 1999 (Credit: ITV)

In addition, Jane previously opened up about her relationship with Ellie in a 2008 interview.

She told Women & Home: “Ellie has always been the more measured, capable, sensible one in our relationship; ploughing a steady furrow through the often chaotic landscape of, at first, my early years as a single mother then, later, the challenges of becoming part of a ‘blended’ family, as the Americans refer to those of us who marry someone with children from another relationship.

“Her step-sister, Lauren, who’s six years older yet freely admits to being a lot less responsible, likened Ellie to Ab Fab’s Saffy when they first met back in 1998, and the moniker has stuck.”

When did she join Loose Women?

Meanwhile, Jane first joined the Loose Women panel in 1999.

She was 37-years-old at the time.

Jane continued to feature on the show until 2002, before returning as a regular panellist in 2013.

