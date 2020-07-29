Loose Women star Jane Moore celebrates 'perfect start' to holiday

Loose Women star Jane Moore has headed off on her holidays - to Yorkshire.

And, after ditching Spain following new quarantine rules, she has declared the start to her getaway couldn't have been more 'perfect'.

Posting a picture to her Instagram of her with a bottle of Dame Jane Champagne from upmarket store Selfridges, she said the tipple was 'delicious'.

The 'perfect start' to Jane Moore's holiday

The Loose Women regular shared her treat on social media.

"What a perfect way to start my holiday - Dame Jane champagne! I can vouch that it was delicious," she wrote alongside the picture.

"It's slightly wet oop here in Yorkshire, but we're reliably informed it's going to brighten up tomorrow so fingers crossed I can take my mac and wellies off.

"Either way, it's just nice to get away and I'm glad we didn't opt for Spain."

She then asked fans: "Are you doing a staycation or heading abroad?"

Loose Women fans praise Jane for her 'staycation'

Fans told Jane she was doing the right thing 'staycationing' (Credit: ITV)

What a perfect way to start my holiday.

Her followers all commented on the snap that they thought Yorkshire was a brilliant holiday destination.

One wrote: "You can't beat the Yorkshire coast, enjoy!"

Another told busy Jane to enjoy her break as she deserved it: "Looking absolutely stunning again Jane. Have a lovely break you deserve to be spoilt and make sure you are!"

Many of her fans praised Jane for making the decision to take a staycation rather than going abroad.

"Fair play Jane for showing great example 'staycationining'," wrote one.

Another agreed: "I wouldn’t get on a plane to go anywhere this year even if it was free. Good choice Jane."

A third said: "Staycation Jane, the only sensible option really."

Jane Moore on Loose Women

Jane sported a new top on Loose Women last week (Credit: ITV)

Jane is a regular panellist on Loose Women.

Last week Jane admitted on Instagram she'd been on a shopping spree ahead of her Loose Women appearance on Thursday (July 23).

She then appeared on the show wearing her new clothes - a pink LK Bennett top and a pair of cream pinstripe capri trousers.

During Thursday's show the ladies discussed having kids and Jane said she "literally woke up on my 30th birthday and went: 'right, time to have a child.'"

Meanwhile, co-star Carol McGiffin revealed she had never wanted kids and had had two abortions, one at aged 38.

