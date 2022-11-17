Loose Men set to return with new stars as Loose Women dropped from schedules tomorrow

ITV daytime show Loose Women will be dropped from the schedules tomorrow, as the hit chat show is set to be replaced.

The show’s all-male spin-off, Loose Men, will instead be airing in the show’s 12:30pm slot, with four familiar faces set to appear on the panel.

Loose Men is returning once more tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women dropped from ITV schedule tomorrow

Today saw Loose Women air for the final time this week.

The show usually airs Monday through to Friday, however this week, it’s set to be replaced in the Friday schedules.

Instead, the show’s all-male spin-off, Loose Men, will be airing at 12:30pm on ITV instead.

The hit spin-off is returning to mark International Men’s Day – which takes place this weekend (November 19).

A host of familiar faces will be returning to front the show tomorrow afternoon.

Vernon Kay will be returning to host the show tomorrow.

He will be joined by the actor Larry Lamb, singer Olly Murs, and sports personality Ade Adepitan MBE.

Together, they’ll discuss men’s mental health, love, and loneliness in a bid to tackle taboos.

Jake Quickenden will also speak about losing his father and brother to cancer. He will also have a testicular examination in front of the studio audience.

Vernon is fronting the show tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Vernon Kay speaks about Loose Men

Tomorrow’s host, Vernon, spoke of his excitment about hosting Loose Men again.

“It’s always exciting to host Loose Men and in general, it’s really important to talk about both men’s physical and mental health,” he said.

“This particular show will highlight how important it is for men to not succumb to the stigma of talking about body issues – let’s get rid of all that!”

He then revealed that he’ll be joined by a new panel tomorrow.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of being a guest on Loose Women over the years and I think a show like Loose Men is very, very, very much needed,” Larry Lamb said.

Janet came under fire earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Janet Street-Porter under fire on Loose Women

In other Loose Women-related news, Janet Street-Porter came under fire earlier this week for her comments about Matt Hancock.

During a chat about I’m A Celebrity, Janet said that if she was in the jungle with the Tory MP, she’d “physically assault” him.

“It’s a good job I wasn’t in the jungle this time because if I had been round that campfire and he’d walked in, I would have either physically assaulted him or I would have to leave,” she said.

Viewers were not happy with Janet – or the fact that her co-stars had laughed after her shocking remark.

“Why is it ok for Janet to say she would physically assault Matt & gets a laugh from the panel & audience? What would happen if Matt had said that against Janet,” one viewer tweeted.

“So on #LooseWomen Janet Street-Porter said she would physically assault Matt Hancock & the other Loose Women didn’t react. Yet if a man said they would physically assault a woman, the Loose Women would be outraged & saying he’s encouraging violence towards women & girls,” another said.

Read more: Loose Women: Furious Kaye Adams and Carol McGiffin in heated clash

Loose Men will air tomorrow at 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Are you excited for Loose Men? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.