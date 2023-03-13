Loose Women pulled off air this week after Monday’s episode

Loose Women has been pulled off air by ITV, with today’s episode (Monday, March 13) being the only episode to air this week.

There’s a big ITV schedule shake-up this week, with Loose Women removed from its usual 12.30pm slot.

Ruth Langsford, Janet Street-Porter, Brenda Edwards and Katie Piper hosted this week’s only episode of Loose Women.

Ruth, Katie, Janet and Brenda hosted the only episode of Loose Women this week (Credit: ITV)

Why has Loose Women been taken off the schedule this week?

Loose Women will not air after Monday’s episode as ITV presents coverage of the Cheltenham Festival for the rest of the week.

Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday, March 14 and ITV will show five races live across the four days.

ITV Lunchtime News will move to the earlier slot of 12.30pm tomorrow, with the Cheltenham races coverage beginning at 1pm.

Ed Chamberlin will present four days of coverage of the races, with ends at 4.30pm each day.

The Opening Show for the races will air from 8.30am until 10am on ITV4 too.

Good Morning Britain and This Morning will air as usual this week.

Loose Women will air as normal from March 20 (Credit: ITV)

An ITV News Special will mean more schedule changes on Wednesday…

On Wednesday, March 15 coverage of the Cheltenham races will begin at the later time of 2pm.

ITV will instead air an ITV News Special on the Chancellor’s 2023 Budget from 12:15pm.

We’ll be off for the rest of the week for the Cheltenham races, but we’ll see you next Monday.

Loose Women is set to return as normal from Monday March 20.

Ruth Langsford explained at the end of the programme: “We’ll be off for the rest of the week for the Cheltenham races, but we’ll see you next Monday.”

Regular panellists such as Coleen Nolan, Christine Lampard, Denise Welch, Nadia Sawalha and Charlene White are set to return next week.

Viewers may miss the regular debates from the Loose Women this week, but they can forward to its return next Monday!

