Carol McGiffin on GB News and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
TV

Outspoken Loose Women star Carol McGiffin accuses ITV of ‘cover-up’ amid Phillip Schofield scandal

'They're not telling the truth'

By Gabrielle Cracknell
| Updated:

Loose Women star Carol McGiffin has accused ITV of a “cover-up” amid the shocking Phillip Schofield scandal.

Earlier this week (June 14), ITV faced questions from MPs regarding the matter, which is currently under investigation.

During the questioning, chief executive of ITV Dame Carolyn McCall condemned Phillip’s affair with a younger This Morning colleague as “deeply inappropriate”.

Phillip Schofield looks sad during BBC Interview
MPs quizzed ITV on the Phillip Schofield scandal this week (Credit: BBC)

Speaking on GB News later that day, Carol criticised the broadcaster’s handling of the scandal. She claimed: “You can’t believe anything any of them says.”

ITV accused of Phillip Schofield ‘cover-up’

“It was literally unbelievable,” Carol McGiffin told GB News’ Dan Wootton as the pair discussed ITV’s appearance in front of the culture committee. “It’s like you can’t believe anything any of them says.”

Carolyn McCall had told MPs that ITV would have taken action on the affair had they known about it, but that they had never found any evidence of a relationship during previous reviews.

Carol McGiffin on GB News
Carol McGiffin has accused ITV of a ‘cover-up’ (Credit: GB News)

Loose Women star Carol hits out

The former Loose Women star was not at all convinced by this claim. She said: “I don’t want to call them liars, but I don’t believe them…Why are the government even giving it credibility? They’re not even telling the truth.”

She went on to accuse ITV of ‘covering things up’, suggesting that there is more to the situation than has been reported.

“It looks to me like they’ve been covering up something else. I just think there’s a cover up of a cover up and I think it’s far bigger,” Carol said.

She also added still more shockingly: “And I wouldn’t be at all surprised if MPs know about it.”

It comes after Carolyn shut down claims ‘everyone knew’ about Phillip’s affair. She said during the committee: “The people that have said they knew would only have heard rumours about it. If any of the individuals had come to us and said there is evidence that there is a relationship between Phillip Schofield and person X, we would have, with evidence, we would have been able to launch a formal investigation.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment on this story.

Read more: ITV paying for counselling for Phillip Schofield and former lover as boss admits ‘welfare concerns’

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on the matter.

Related Topics

ITV Phillip Schofield This Morning

Trending Articles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle straight faces
Prince Harry and Meghan dealt fresh blow as hugely lucrative deal ‘axed’
James O'Malley-Kumar paying tribute to his sister Grace
Grace O’Malley-Kumar’s teenage brother leaves mourners in tears with emotional tribute at Nottingham vigil
Jonnie Irwin listens during an interview
Jonnie Irwin reveals heartbreaking real reason he hasn’t told his kids about terminal cancer diagnosis
William and Kate looking up and Prince Andrew looking cross
‘Desperate’ William and Kate ‘dealt blow thanks to Prince Andrew’ as they’re ‘resigned to decision’
Holly Willoughby presenting This Morning 13/06/23
Now This Morning viewers are expressing concern for Holly Willoughby
Tim looking serious on Coronation Street; inset, Stephen looking sinister (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Coronation Street fans saying the same thing as Tim begins to realise what Stephen is up to