Loose Women host Ruth Langsford was left mortified when she learned that she had made a list of the top 10 unlikely celebrity crushes.

Ruth, 61, hosted the show today (June 15) but was distinctly unimpressed when she found out the news.

In fact, she called it “rude”.

Loose Women host Ruth Langsford was shocked with the revelation (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Ruth Langsford on Loose Women today?

Co-host Coleen Nolan broke the news to Ruth, telling her that a new poll had ranked her among the top 10 unlikely celebrity crushes.

“Am I?” Ruth exclaimed. “Of celebrity crushes? I’ve never been on those lists.

“Unlikely? Seriously, unlikely? Rude!”

Read more: Brits’ top guilty pleasures revealed – with Nick Knowles, Dion Dublin and Richard Osman in the running

Coleen tried to smooth things over by saying: “I’m laughing now but when I saw it I was actually jealous.

“I don’t even get on the list of unlikely crushes so every credit.”

But Ruth remained unimpressed: “What does unlikely mean?!”

The poll, which ED! revealed yesterday, actually called those on the list “embarrassing” crushes or “guilty pleasures”.

Karren Brady came top of the poll (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else was in the top 10?

After Ruth took the news badly, Coleen revealed who else was on the list.

Former Apprentice star Karren Brady took the top spot with 20% of the votes, while Home Secretary Priti Patel came in second.

Third was Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden with 12%.

Ruth came in at number 10 with 2%.

Ruth and Eamonn are returning to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning return for Ruth and Eamonn

There is some good news despite the poll result.

Ruth and husband Eamonn Holmes have confirmed they’re returning to This Morning to present the show for seven weeks during the summer holiday season.

Read more: This Morning: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to return for summer

There was uproar when the duo didn’t cover for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby during the recent half-term.

They will now take their places on the sofa from July onwards.