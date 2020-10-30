Loose Women viewers have branded today’s Halloween Special (Friday October 30) “painful”.

The panel got into the spirit of the scary season by dressing up.

But some viewers weren’t impressed by the show’s Halloween shenanigans.

What happened on today’s edition of Loose Women?

With Halloween fast approaching, the team pulled out all the stops to get into the mood.

Stacey Solomon showed viewers how to make a ‘pumpkin’ made from out of a sock and filled with rice.

Elsewhere, Brenda Edwards dressed up as a witch to give away prizes.

However, it was the transformation segment that left viewers really riled.

After host Jane Moore cast a ‘spell’, each of the panellists – Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha and Stacey Solomon – dressed up… as each other.

Today’s #LooseWomen is just painful. Sock pumpkins, Nadia’s made-up stories and Jane’s humour free presenting – dire and tired.

And the show had been doing well recently being in some fresh and positive changes. — Steve Coats-Dennis (@blondsteve) October 30, 2020

Show is awful today. Painful to watch.#LooseWomen — Folu (@ifolu) October 30, 2020

Gosh that was embarrassing and painful 🥴🤦🏻‍♀️ #LooseWomen — Emma (@EmmaL33SM2) October 27, 2020

How did viewers react to the Halloween theme?

Viewers were quick to voice their displeasure at the unintentionally scary segment.

“Gosh that was embarrassing and painful,” one wrote.

Another said: “Today’s #LooseWomen is just painful.

The panellists dressed up as each other (Credit: ITV)

“Sock pumpkins, Nadia’s made-up stories and Jane’s humour free presenting – dire and tired,” the viewer continued.

“And the show had been doing well recently being in some fresh and positive changes.”

However, others liked the episode with one writing: “I always love to see how people dress up for Halloween #LooseWomen.”

Another said: “Brilliant today girls impersonating each other. Very funny.”

Stacey admitted Joe has problems with grief (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on Loose Women today?

Earlier in the show, Stacey revealed that partner Joe Swash “struggles” with grief after losing his father when he was young.

The panel discussed the hologram of Kim Kardashian’s late father she received for her birthday.

As a result, Stacey admitted that Joe, 38, still struggles during key life moments.

“I tell him that we should have photos of his dad around the house,” she said, “but he doesn’t want them.”

