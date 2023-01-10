Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford detailed an emergency dash to hospital as she returned to the ITV daytime show today (January 10).

Host Ruth Langsford welcomed Gloria back to the Loose Women panel.

She said: “We want to welcome Gloria back. People might have assumed you’ve just been away but you’ve been very unwell.”

Gloria confirmed: “I have been sick,” before issuing a health update to viewers.

Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford rushed to hospital

Gloria explained: “I actually had kidney stones.

“A lot of people have a father or brother or sister who’s had them.

“What happens is a specialist says: ‘It’s fine, we’ll put a camera up and put a laser up and blast the stones to dust and the dust comes out.’

Anyway, next thing I know I was being carted off to A&E because they couldn’t get my blood pressure up above 73 which is very low.

“So you think it sounds very simple. Wrong – in my case anyway.”

Gloria added: “For three weeks I didn’t feel myself and when they say they take the stent out, you’ll feel fantastic and I’m thinking thank goodness for that.

“Anyway, next thing I know I was being carted off to A&E because they couldn’t get my blood pressure up above 73 which is very low,” she explained.

“So they had to take me to A&E and I was a gnats away from critical.”

She then developed sepsis

However, the ordeal didn’t end there.

Gloria added: “And then I had kidney sepsis and a chest infection.

“For me it was like somebody turned the tap and took all my energy away so it’s taken me a week or two to get better.”

