Loose Women favourite Carol McGiffin slams Phillip Schofield as ‘so rude’ amid quitting drama

A Loose Women star has spoken disparagingly about Phillip Schofield after he ‘quit’ This Morning.

Phillip, 61, announced he was leaving the ITV daytime programme this weekend. It comes after rumours of a fall-out with his co-presenter, Holly Willoughby.

As speculation reached fever pitch, other ITV stars offered their opinions on Phillip and the ongoing saga.

Loose Women star slams Phillip Schofield

And Loose Women star Carol McGiffin certainly isn’t a fan.

Recalling an interview with the presenter from 2010, Carol, 63, described Phillip as ‘rude.’

“He wasn’t very nice to be honest,” she said on GB News. “He treated me like, ‘Oh another loose woman with another book.’ I kind of get that, but he was so not interested it was a struggle.

“I was giggling, actually laughing because I couldn’t believe he was being so bloody rude.”

Carol would not be the first celebrity who has stuck the knife in following Phillip’s departure.

The Schofe is thought to have fostered numerous showbiz feuds during his time on television.

Amanda Holden, Fern Britton and Ruth Langsford have butted heads with Phillip in more recent years.

And some believe these celebrities have made thinly-veiled digs at Phillip after his departure was confirmed.

Eamonn Holmes appeared pretty jubilant about events of the day. He shared a picture of himself receiving a kiss from his super-cute granddaughter and captioned it: “Thank u Emilia. All in all that rounded off what turned out to be a good day.”

Meanwhile, BGT’s Amanda sharpened her talons as she posted a strong arm emoji to her Instagram shortly after the news broke.

Holly Willoughby statement

It was Phil’s rumoured fall out with Holly which set the stage for his departure.

The pair were reportedly ‘barely speaking’ off camera, despite once being very close friends.

Upon the news that Phillip had quit This Morning, Holly issued her own statement.

“It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

