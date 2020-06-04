Loose Women fans think Shirley Ballas has 'been to Rylan's dentist'

Loose Women fans were left wondering whether Shirley Ballas had been to Rylan Clark-Neal's dentist after her appearance on the show today.

She joined Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha, Saira Khan and Coleen Nolan via video link to chat all things Strictly. She also talked about life in lockdown with her boyfriend, Danny.

As Shirley laughed and joked with the Loose ladies, fans couldn't help but comment on her teeth.

Fans wondered about Shirley Ballas and her teeth on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say about Shirley Ballas?

Something really different looking about Shirley Ballas. Is that new veneers she’s got? It’s almost like when Dennis Waterman got his new teeth in New Tricks. #LooseWomen — LynnesyPatterson (@Lynnesy1) June 4, 2020

Looks like Shirley had some treatment from Rylans dentist🤣🥼🥽#LooseWomen — 🇬🇧Rach🇬🇧🌹 (@IkinRachel) June 4, 2020

Has Shirley had her teeth done ? #LooseWomen — Mace Windu (@Mayce_Windu) June 4, 2020

Wow Shirley Ballas has had her teeth done, makes her face look slightly different. — chrissiemissy (@chrissiemissy1) June 4, 2020

Entertainment Daily! has contacted Shirley's rep for comment.

Kissing

But it seems her teeth don't get in the way of things with partner Danny as talk soon turned to kissing.

The ladies were discussing the last time they had a 'proper snog' and Shirley was all-too-happy to share.

Ruth asked her when she last had a "really good snog".

Shirley Ballas loves a kiss and cuddle (Credit: ITV)

Shirley shared: "At five o'clock this morning when we were getting up. If we start the day beautifully with a cuddle and a nice kiss and everything else and then you end the day like that as well, I think it's important.

"I've been married twice. I understand people where if they don't have that intimacy, but I think it's extremely important and Danny feels the same way.

"So I think a good snog, a good old roll in the sheets is the best way to go to start your day."

At the end of the show, Danny popped up on screen and after some encouragement from the panel, the couple shared a kiss.

Shirley and Danny shared a kiss (Credit: ITV)

It was more of a quick peck than a snog, and Ruth quipped: "I think their one at five o'clock this morning was a bit longer than that!"

Shirley also teased wedding plans with Danny when quizzed by Ruth.

She replied: "Watch this space, you'll be the first to know."

