Loose Women viewers were “moved” today (August 26) as panelist Frankie Bridge courageously opened up about her battle with depression.

Former Saturdays singer Frankie, 32, has been open about her mental health issues over the years.

But as she looked back at her career in a Life before Loose segment, she told the full story.

Frankie Bridge opened up on the Loose women panel today (Credit: ITV)

What did Frankie say on Loose Women today?

Frankie told her fellow panellists: “I’d been battling for a really long time with depression behind closed doors.

“It kind of came to head when we went to a gig in Dublin and we got to our hotel and I needed to be in the dark. So I just shut all the curtains and got in bed, I just didn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Frankie said that bandmate Mollie King came in and that was the first time any of her pals had seen her in that state.

“It was after that that I couldn’t hold it together any more. I didn’t want to be here any more.

“I’d felt like I’d become Frankie from The Saturdays and then there was this other Frankie, and I’d become two different people.”

Frankie also said that after a video shoot in Iceland and en route to a hospital for treatment, she hit rock bottom.

“By this stage I was so exhausted, and I didn’t feel like I was able to keep myself alive. I wasn’t able to keep myself well.

“I was so ready to hand myself over to anyone who was going to do that for me.”

How did viewers react to Frankie on Loose Women?

After Frankie’s honesty and bravery, viewers got in touch to praise the star.

Frankie thanks to her fans

Frankie then took to Instagram to thank fans for their messages of support.

She said: “Getting so many lovely messages about my Life before Loose today on @loosewomen.

“Felt so weird talking about myself for so long tbh but also so much fun to take a trip down memory Lane…

“I often forget what I’ve achieved over the years… I love being a Loose Woman [and] getting to chat to the ladies.”