Viewers of Loose Women have called for former panellist Jane McDonald to return permanently following an emotional appearance today (November 11).

Jane was back on the ITV show talking about losing her partner, Eddie Rothe, earlier this year.

Eddie was battling lung cancer but sadly passed away on March 26.

Jane was in tears during the emotional appearance (Credit: ITV)

Jane, who used to be a regular on the Loose Women panel, was in tears as she recalled Eddie dying during lockdown.

And her emotional appearance had fans on social media calling for her to return.

Read more: Jane McDonald breaks down in tears over death of Eddie Rothe on Loose Women

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “Bring @TheJaneMcDonald back permanently to @loosewomen – absolutely lovely and warm person.”

Read more: GMB fans call for ITV to apologise to Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle row

Another agreed, saying: “This is the #LooseWomen we all knew and loved. I wish it was still like it. @TheJaneMcDonald always brought the humour regardless of what she was going through. Please come back.”

Jane McDonald made an emotional return to Loose Women

A third person tweeted: “#LooseWomen bring back Jane permanently.”

And another backed up the sentiment, saying: “I’d love for Jane to come back as a regular panelist on #LooseWomen.”

Fans called for her to come back for good (Credit: ITV)

What did Jane say about Eddie’s death?

Speaking about musician Eddie’s death publically for the first time, heartbroken Jane said: “I don’t want to feel sad for the rest of my life because that wasn’t Ed. Ed was golden. He was beautiful.”

She continued: “I’ve got to do the first interview and I couldn’t be with better people than here.”

As Jane reached for the tissues, viewers tweeted the show, offering their condolences and praising her bravery.

Eddie passed away earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews)

Jane thrilled her fans last week when Kaye Adams confirmed she’d be making an appearance on Loose Women for the first time in two years.

Jane was a regular on the panel from 2004 – 2014. She’s made several guest appearances since her departure.

Eddie’s death was announced back in April with a statement on social media.

The statement read: “It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved long term partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March.

“He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months. We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support…

It added: “…during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice. The funeral took place earlier today and we would please ask for your kindness in observing Jane’s privacy for her and Ed’s family at this sad time.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.