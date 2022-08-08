Loose Women viewers express concerns for Ekin-Su as she and Davide make first interview

Loose Women viewers expressed concerns for Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu as she and Davide Sanclimenti did their first interview.

The Love Island 2022 winners appeared on the ITV chat show to discuss their future.

Ekin-Su looked stunning in a red scrappy dress, while hunk Davide wore a crisp white shirt.

Ekin-Su’s dress distracted viewers (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su on Loose Women today

Love Island fans tuned in to hear what plans the couple had for their future together.

But they were distracted by Ekin-Su’s appearance.

Although she looked stunning some were convinced she was revealing a little too much.

Ekin your dress is too small

Others were sure she had suffered a wardrobe malfunction live on TV.

One watcher wrote: “Really wishing someone would tell Ekin-Su her nipple is out on live TV.”

A second said: “Ekin your dress is too small, you’re almost revealing some nipple there.”

Another wrote: “Ruth [Langsford] looking a bit embarrassed when they realised the nipple was out. Cameras pulled back sharpish but…TOO LATE.”

Ekin-Su looked stunning in a red dress for the interview (Credit: ITV)

What else did the Love Island couple reveal?

Turkish actress Ekin-Su and businessman Davide, both 27, were crowned the winners of the ITV2 show last week.

Despite the whirlwind that’s followed, the pair have had time to make some plans.

Ekin-Su and Davide won the public’s hearts with their rocky love story.

When Ekin-Su arrived as a bombshell, she quickly stole Davide from Gemma Owen – who ended up coming runner up with Luca Bish.

Over the weeks that followed, viewers were glued as their romance blossomed.

Ekin-Su and Davide won over viewers on Love Island (Credit: ITV)

They are planning to move in together soon.

The couple also jokingly rowed about who takes longest to get ready for a night out.

Davide said he could have a nap while his girlfriend got ready, while she insisted she’d be ready in ten minutes.

