Loose Women star Denise Welch took an unexpected trip back to County Durham this week, after her dad suffered from a fall.

As a result, the 62-year-old actress appeared on the ITV programme from her childhood home on Wednesday (March 31).

Denise joined her colleagues Ruth Langsford, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards via video link.

Denise Welch appeared on Loose Women from her home in County Durham (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women: What did Denise Welch say?

During the show today, Denise was seen sitting against a backdrop of wooden kitchen cabinets.

Ruth said: “First of all you might notice Denise is talking to us from somewhere different today. Where are you Denise?”

She explained: “Well I’m actually in my childhood home, which hasn’t really changed very much.

“My dad Vin, friend of the show, has not been well bless him since Christmas.”

Denise revealed her dad suffered from a fall (Credit: ITV)

In addition, Denise shared: “He’s got to have a gall bladder operation and he had a bit of a fall the other night.”

Following the fall, Denise and her sister rushed to care for their dad.

He’s alright but it was a bit of a shock to the system

She added: “I drove up hastily to see him. And he wants everybody to know that he’s alright but it was a bit of a shock to the system.

“So I’m coming here from County Durham, where I grew up.”

What else has Denise been up to?

Meanwhile, Denise recently issued a warning to her fellow ITV stars over Piers Morgan.

It came after Piers quit GMB over his views on Meghan Markle.

Addressing his departure on Twitter, Denise shared: “To those close colleagues defending Piers and saying what a great guy he is just remember… I have receipts!!”

However, it didn’t take long before Denise deleted her comment.

The pair previously clashed in September, after Piers called her a “COVID denier”.

Furthermore, he also argued that her views on the virus were “dangerous”.

