Loose Women star Denise Welch breaks off from live show to respond to cruel troll who mocked her depression

Loose Women star Denise Welch broke off from the live show today (September 21) to respond to a cruel troll who mocked her experience with depression.

Denise has been vocal about her mental health problems, doubtless helping countless others by helping to end the stigma.

However, today, in the middle of Loose Women, Denise clearly decided enough was enough and clapped back at a troll who mocked her.

Denise Welch broke off from the live show today to address a troll (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Denise Welch on Loose Women today?

Just one minute into today’s show, Denise was attacked on Twitter.

One cruel troll posted: “Denise cry me a river Welch, to tell everyone she is depressed for the 54th time #LooseWomen.”

Of course, the panel show sees the assembled ladies talking about the issues of the day, as well as things that affect society day-to-day.

One such subject is often mental health.

Today, though, Denise must’ve been checking her socials and decided to clap back.

Just before 1pm, she replied to the troll.

Denise shared four thumbs up emojis in response, with her fans also commenting on the post and how cruel it was.

Denise has spoken openly about her mental health struggles on the panel show (Credit: ITV)

Fans rally round

Some even pointed out that the sender had themselves shared a post about the importance of good mental health recently.

One Denise fan said: “More like Denise Wonder Woman Welch!

To be fair she has helped raise awareness and break the taboo.

“I adore her and was fortunate to briefly meet her many years ago. She was TOTALLY adorable and polite and approachable.”

Another said: “To be fair she has helped raise awareness and break the taboo, especially around post-natal depression which I didn’t know much about before watching Loose Women.”

“Sending love and hugs to a beautiful lady,” said another.

However, the troll clearly wanted to have the last word.

They responded to Denise’s tweeted and declared: “So you admit to it then with the thumbs up.”

Denise admits to two nervous breakdowns

In the past, Denise opened up about two nervous breakdowns she endured while working on Coronation Street.

Denise played Natalie Horrocks on the soap between 1997 and 2000 and revealed she suffered badly with depression during her time on the show.

In 2020, she told The Wagon podcast: “My depression was so bad I had two nervous breakdowns while doing Coronation Street. I was trying to work through them to the point that I was getting up at 5am for filming.

“I was crawling on my hands and knees to the toilet, making myself vomit. Because by making myself be sick I was trying for the 10 seconds of being sick to try and take away the pain that was in my head,” she added.

More recently Denise admitted that she’s suffered from depression since her son Matty Healy was born.

She revealed: “I’ve lived with it for so long.”

Read more: Denise Welch announces huge family news and revealed ‘we are thrilled’

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.