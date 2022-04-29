Loose Women star Denise Welch was mocked today (April 29) over her appearance on the show.

Denise was on the panel alongside Linda Robson, Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha today.

However, instead of listening to what the ladies were discussing, cruel viewers took to Twitter to point out a problem they’d spotted with Denise’s make-up.

Loose Women fans mocked Denise Welch over her appearance today after a make-up artist failed to blend her foundation (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Denise Welch’s make-up mishap

Denise looked lovely on the show today, sitting on the panel in a gorgeous red camisole and brown jacket.

However, it wasn’t Denise’s outfit Loose Women viewers were looking at but her make-up.

It looked as though either Denise’s foundation or fake tan hadn’t been blended in well enough when it went towards her hairline.

And, as a result, critical viewers pointed out the make-up artist’s error.

Fans react to Denise’s appearance

Most of the cruel comments appeared on Twitter.

One said: “God which bowl of gravy did Denise wash in?”

Poor woman, it looks dreadful.

Another added: “I bet after the break the make-up artist will correct Denzie’s tan line.”

“I can’t listen to what they’re saying I’m mesmerised by this hairline Wtf,” posted a third.

“Wrong colour! Far too thick! Surely the make-up artist should know how to apply make-up?” said another.

Some called for Denise’s make-up artist to be fired (Credit: ITV)

“For the love of god please can someone tell Denise her fake tan stops way before her hair line! She looks like she’s forgotten to take a face pack off!” another declared.

If you can’t say anything nice…

‘Poor’ Denise!

Others expressed their sympathy for Denise, though, and called for the make-up artist to be fired.

“Make-up artist on #LooseWomen either needs a refresher course on foundation & blending or just sacking. Poor #DeniseWelsh, that line on her forehead,” said another.

“Poor woman, it looks dreadful and quite embarrassing, surly the make-up artist on Loose Women would sort it before she goes on air?” another questioned.

How did Loose Women star Denise Welch react?

Denise seemed unfazed by the comments on social media.

After the show she took to Twitter to share a few musings and ignored comments about her make-up.

Instead, she shared her sympathy for a man whose wife had died, allegedly after having a COVID-19 vaccination.

