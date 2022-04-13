Loose Women fans shared their fears for Denise Welch after the panellist’s appearance on the show today (April 13).

Denise was joined on the panel of the ITV show by Jane Moore, Katie Piper and Kelle Bryan.

And she sparked concern at the top of the show, with Loose Women fans taking to Twitter to check she was “okay”.

Denise Welch had a coughing fit live on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Denise on Loose Women today?

Denise was asked by Jane how she felt about Boris Johnson’s lockdown party fine.

As she branded the lockdown rules “ridiculous” and said that Boris shouldn’t step down, she started to cough and splutter.

Denise attempted to clear her throat and speak once more, but still she coughed…

Eventually, after wrapping up on her point about the Prime Minister, the camera panned away from Denise, where she doubtless reached for a glass of water to soothe her tickle.

However, despite the star carrying on the rest of the show as normal, fans still took to Twitter to ask if she was “okay”.

Fans share fears for Denise Welch

Not everyone was sympathetic about poor Denise’s coughing fit.

Posting on Twitter, one said: “My god why can’t they clear their throats before coming on air or have drinks to sip to lubricate them?”

“I know, it was the same yesterday,” one viewer replied.

“Someone get Denise a Halls Soother,” said a third.

OMG Denise, have a drink, lass.

“Go home Denise. All that talking [bleep] is clearly having an effect,” said another.

“Denise, would you like some water? I’m sure you could find some in the shop across the road. Don’t mind us, we’ll get on without you – thankfully,” said another mean viewer.

Finally, another posted: “OMG Denise, have a drink, lass.”

Others did show concern though, with one hitting back at the suggestion Denise has COVID.

“No she doesn’t,” one loyal fan tweeted in response to a cruel tweet.

Another asked if the star was okay.

Showing concern, they said: “Is Denise feeling well?”

Fans of Denise back her Boris views

Meanwhile, others showed support for Denise’s comments about th PM.

“Discovered Loose Women during the pandemic and I just love the exchanged of thoughts of the panel,” said one.

“Mixed women with intelligent minds. Of course, I don’t agree with all of them but I love Katie Piper, Denise Welch, Charlene White, Kéllé Bryan, Judi Love, and Nadia Sawalha.”

Another said: “Denise is right.

“Boris and his team had access to all of the data and he was allowed to use his common sense to decide on celebrating a birthday but couldn’t trust us normal folk to think sensibly for ourselves.”

