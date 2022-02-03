Loose Women deaths: A tribute to the stars of the ITV show we’ve loved and lost

ITV chat show Loose Women has seen many iconic celebrities join the panel throughout the years.

However, as time went on we’ve had to say goodbye to some of the beloved stars ever to have graced our screens.

Here we remember the Loose Women panelists we grew to love that have sadly died.

Pattie – top right – with Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Jane Moore and Garry Bushell (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Loose Women panellist Pattie Coldwell

Pattie appeared on the Loose Women panel from 1999 to 2000.

In October 2002, the TV presenter sadly died after her long battle with breast and brain cancer.

She was just 50 when she died and had previously appeared on Pebble Mill and Crimewatch.

Talking about her battle with cancer, Pattie said: “In a strange way, this cancer has been a gift. It’s been the making of me.

“I don’t think I have ever known such happiness. The support and love I’ve had from such a huge bunch of people has overwhelmed me.

“It has taught me that how you live is more important than how long you live.”

Lynda Bellingham sadly died of colorectal cancer in 2014 (Credit: Splash News)

Loose Women and ITV favourite Lynda Bellingham

TV presenter Lynda Bellingham was a panelist from 2007 until 2011.

In 2014, Lynda shocked her fans when she announced that she only had months to live due to her colorectal cancer.

Unfortunately, she died in the hospital that same year at the age of 66.

Loose Women paid tribute to Lynda by inviting her son Michael onto the show and playing an emotional montage of the TV presenter.

After watching the clip, Ruth Langsford said: “It’s quite hard watching that because we were all friends with your mum.”

Michael said that “it was very emotional” and “very sad to see”.

Cilla Black unfortunately passed away from a stroke in 2015 (Credit: Splash News)

Loose Women favourite Cilla Black

Cilla Black was a popular TV presenter and a regular guest on Loose Women, even joining the panel on a couple of occasions.

Sadly, the singer and TV star was found dead in her Spanish holiday home in 2015.

According to her autopsy, she died aged 72 of a subarachnoid haemorrhage following a fall.

Loose Women paid tribute to Cilla on Twitter saying: “We’re deeply saddened by the news that our friend, the fabulous Cilla Black has passed away at the age of 72.”

