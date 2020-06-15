Loose Women cut to 30 minutes for rest of the week due to horse racing

ITV's Loose Women will be cut to 30 minutes for the rest of the week to make way for horse racing coverage.

The daytime show usually airs from 12:30pm to 1:30pm before ITV News airs for half-an-hour.

However, on Tuesday, June 16, Loose Women will air from 12:30pm to 1pm.

Loose Women will be cut to 30 minutes for the rest of the week (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women taken off air

ITV News will then air for half-an-hour followed by racing coverage.

For the rest of the week, Loose Women will continue to air for 30 minutes.

Last month, the programme returned with new live episodes after being taken off air for six weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, ITV said there would be adjustments to the broadcast during the first phase of it returning to air.

There's only three panellists in the studio (Credit: ITV)

Three panellists are in the studio and one star joins via video link.

This limits the amount of people at the studios meaning it's safer for the presenters and crew.

Meanwhile, on today's show (June 15), Denise Welch spoke about reuniting with her dad during lockdown.

So it was quite nice to see his full face in real life.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Brits are now able to form 'support bubbles'.

The new rule means single adult households can now join another household to prevent loneliness.

Last week, Denise posted a video of herself and her dad dancing as she visited him for the first time in three months.

Denise spoke about the moment she saw her dad for the first time in three months (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about the moment on Loose Women, Denise said: "We've been chatting on FaceTime so I've been chatting to dad's eyebrow quite a lot.

"So it was quite nice to see his full face in real life."

As her video played showing them dancing, Denise explained: "This is me outside dad's house.

"My dad and I are very close and it's been a very hard time for older people."

Went to see my dad today. First time in 3 months. It was lovely ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8zdTNLxXk1 — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) June 10, 2020

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12:30pm.

