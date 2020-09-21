Loose Women star Coleen Nolan was emotional on today’s episode (Monday September 21) after seeing her sisters ringing the bell that signifies the end of their chemotherapy sessions.

The star, 55, shared the emotional moment with panellist pals Andrea McLean, Denise Welch and Saira Khan.

Coleen Nolan was understandably emotional when she shared the news on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What did Coleen Nolan say on Loose Women?

Both of Coleen’s sisters – 69-year-old Linda and Anne, 60, – were diagnosed with cancer within days of each other earlier this year.

But on today’s show, Coleen confirmed that both of them had now finished their courses of chemotherapy and showed pictures of them ringing their bells.

“Someone ringing that bell, I didn’t realise it was so emotional,” Coleen said. “You think, ‘What can ringing a bell mean?'”

Anne was the first of the two sisters to ring her bell (Credit: ITV)

What else did Coleen Nolan say?

“Anne rang it a few weeks before Linda, and Linda cried at the end when she rang it.”

“When you first go in there and all of that is ahead of you, and you see that bell and think you are so far away from ringing that,” she continued.

It’s a massive deal, they have gone through hell in their treatment, it has been gruelling and hard.

“It made them very very ill actually, and now hopefully that’s a great sign that they have done the worst and they can start to mend and heal.”

Linda also rang the bell (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Linda and Anne?

Linda has previously battled breast cancer in 2006, cellulitis and lymphoedema in her arm in 2007 and cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

This year, Anne was also diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

And, even though she has now finished her gruelling stint, she’s sad that she finished before Linda.

Anne told the Daily Mail: “Chemo was absolutely horrendous for me and I was so happy it finally was over.

“But at the same time I felt a terrible melancholy that Linda wasn’t ringing the bell with me.

