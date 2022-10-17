Coleen Nolan makes heartbreaking confession as she opens up on relationship breakdowns

Coleen Nolan made a heartbreaking confession as she opened up about relationships breaking down during Loose Women today (Monday October 17).

The 57-year-old telly personality reflected on how painful splits can leave those affected ‘grieving’ for what they’ve lost.

And Coleen also noted how she went underwent therapy to help her deal with a loss of self-esteem.

Coleen Nolan indicated she can understand how Strictly star may feel (Credit: ITV Hub)

Loose Women today

Twice-married Coleen also shared how she hadn’t realised how “damaged” she had been by the end of relationships.

Coleen made her emotional remarks after fellow panellist Janet Street-Porter hit out at Strictly star Gorka Marquez as “patronising” after he made a public tribute to his dance partner Helen Skelton.

Countryfile presenter Helen split from her husband Richie Myler earlier this year. And it has subsequently been reported he is expecting a child with his new girlfriend.

Gorka Marquez offered some supportive words to Helen Skelton on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Coleen Nolan on Gorka Marquez moment

Coleen disagreed with Janet’s opinion on Gorka’s words, telling her: “I thought it was a really nice thing to do – and very nice to do in public, as well.

“He probably wants the rest of the nation to know who his partner is and what she’s going through.

“Because she will have been very honest with him, probably. She’s spending so much time with him.”

Agony aunt Coleen then related her own experiences to what Helen may be going through.

“It is that feeling when you come out of a relationship, especially one that has ends as badly as hers did, you do lose your self-confidence. And you lose yourself,” Coleen said.

She also admitted she has felt that herself.

“Massively, yeah,” Coleen continued.

You’re left to pick up the pieces of your heart.

“Probably not even at the time, because it is dealing a sense of loss. It is grief, really. You’ve lost somebody you thought you were going to spend your life with.

“Only you haven’t lost them – it is still there. It is even worse in some respects as they’re around the corner, carrying on their own life. And you’re left to pick up the pieces of your heart.”

TV star Coleen Nolan speaks to her Loose Women co-stars today (Credit: ITV Hub)

Coleen Nolan on Loose Women

Coleen also emphasised how the search to improve self-esteem in such a situation “has to come from you in the end”.

She went on: “It is really hard. And friends are important to boost you again, and your self-esteem.

“For me, it was therapy. I went to therapy. I lost all my self-esteem, especially after the second one. As then you go ‘it has happened again’. Even though it was my choice to leave, it was still hard.”

Coleen added she hadn’t realised how much she had been affected until she was trying to move on.

“I didn’t think I was damaged until I started dating again,” she explained.

“And then when I started dating again I thought: ‘Oh I am really quite damaged from the past.’

“Just in the belief of myself. And my type when it came to guys weren’t good for me. I was reverting to type. And I was thinking, why would I push that [a previous relationship] away for someone who’s going to treat me just as bad?”

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

