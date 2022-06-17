Loose Women star Coleen Nolan stuns fans as she shares ‘natural’ selfie in her pyjamas

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan stunned fans earlier today (June 17) as she shared a fresh-faced selfie.

Coleen was out in the garden early on today, before she’s even brushed her teeth or her hair, she admitted.

Smiling at the camera without a scrap of make-up on, Coleen looked radiant – and all of her social media followers took to Twitter to tell her just that.

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan shared a selfie to Twitter and her natural look left fans swooning

Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan shares fresh-faced selfie

Coleen had just got out of bed in the picture, with her pyjamas visible in the shot.

Behind her was a lush green garden, bathed in sunlight.

Clearly looking forward to today’s heatwave temperatures, she told her followers: “Just got up, not brushed my hair or even brushed my teeth yet…..

“But boy what a beautiful day… have an amazing day everyone.”

She then reminded her fans: “#dontforgetthesuncream.”

‘Natural is best’

Fans were quick to comment on the post.

“You look amazing,” said one.

“Looking beautiful,” said another.

“Looking amazing Coleen, you go girl!” said a third.

Others commented on Coleen’s lack of make-up and urged her to go “au natural” more often.

“Au natural is the way to go,” said one.

“Looking beautiful Coleen! #naturalisbest,” said another.

“Be sure to get your sunscreen on to ensure you keep looking so flipping fantastic Coleen,” said another.

Complaints as Coleen asks Loose Women pals for help

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Coleen divided viewers as she asked her Loose Women panellists for help.

Coleen, 57, decided to ask for advice on which outfit she should wear to her son Shane Jr’s wedding.

However, viewers were left feeling disgruntled with the segment, which saw Coleen model three outfits.

One tweeted: “Why are we watching Coleen Nolan showing us her mother-of-the-groom outfits? Who cares?”

