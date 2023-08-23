Loose Women star Christine Lampard shares rare snap as stepdaughter Luna turns 18

Loose Women star Christine Lampard has shared a rare photo of her stepdaughter Luna to mark a milestone birthday.

The eldest daughter of her husband Frank Lampard turned 18 yesterday (August 22).

Frank has two teenage daughters – Luna, 18, and Isla, 16 – with Spanish model ex-girlfriend Elen Rivas. In 2015, he married the former Christine Bleakley and the couple have since welcomed Patricia, four, and Freddie, two, into their blended family.

While Christine often delights her Instagram followers with cute snaps of her two little ones, it’s rare for her to post pictures of her stepdaughters.

Loose Women star Christine Lampard celebrates stepdaughter Luna’s birthday

Fans were therefore delighted yesterday as the proud stepmum sent Luna some birthday wishes.

Just like that…you’re 18!

Christine shared a cute throwback photo of Luna in snowy Central Park to her Instagram, captioned: “And just like that….you’re 18!! Happy Birthday Luna.”

The comments section was quickly filled with fans wishing Luna a happy birthday, with many shocked at her now being a fully-grown adult.

“18? I feel old! Happy birthday Luna!” commented one person.

Another fan said: “Happy 18th to Luna, hope you all have a lovely day celebrating. They grow up so fast!!!”

A third agreed: “Gosh that came round quick xx happy Birthday Luna x.”

Frank’s former teammate John Terry also sent his birthday wishes: “Happy 18th Birthday Luna,” he said, with a red heart emoji.

Christine recently discussed how she enjoys being a stepmum to her footballer husband’s daughters.

“Being part of a blended family is lovely. I don’t remember life before it now,” she said in an interview, “When I first met Isla and Luna, they were two and four – now they’re 16 and almost 18 and have just taken their GCSEs and A levels.”

