Loose Women stars Charlene White and Janet Street-Porter clashed during a debate on racism at the Ukrainian borders.

The pair discussed the news on the ITV programme earlier today (March 1), alongside Coleen Nolan and Katie Piper.

However, Charlene and Janet butted heads at one point.

Opening up on the debate, Charlene highlighted how some Ukraine citizens were not allowed to pass borders due to their skin colour.

The star explained: “In the midst of all of this, the midst of people trying to flee from their homes, the midst of them trying to dodge bullets and bombs, they still have time for racism.

“Because you’ve got thousands of Black, Asian, Syrian, Arab students and workers, who have also been trying to get out of Ukraine.

“They have been prevented from doing so due to the racism that they have experienced. They’ve not been allowed to go through the border into Poland for example, where they’ve been pushed back.”

Charlene added: “It really does shine a light on the fact that it doesn’t matter how devastated someone is, how scared somebody is, it seems like there’s always time for one of the worst traits of society.”

Janet went on to interrupt Charlene.

The journalist said: “I hear what you saying, and I completely understand it.

“They did show some of the students talking about how bad they were treated and the effort it had taken for them to actually get on the train and get across the border.

“But I also think Poland, for example, has exceeded all expectations in accepting 150,000 refugees.”

Putting her hands to her face, Charlene responded: “Oh my goodness! I understand that. But if you have thousands of refugees, you can’t stand there and say oh you 50 people come in, you four people with darker skin sorry.”

‘It didn’t come as a surprise to me’

The pair continued to speak over each other.

Janet said: “This isn’t a surprise for anyone or any asylum seeker who has moved across Europe has met this in Hungary.”

Charlene replied: “For a lot of people, it will come as a surprise. It didn’t come as a surprise to me because I am a black woman who has travelled through Europe.”

How did Loose Women viewers respond?

Some viewers agreed with Charlene, with one tweeting: “Thank you Charlene for highlighting the insidious racism at even this horrific time. That we have been witnessing in Ukraine. Shame on Janet for trying to dismiss it!”

A second shared: “Shocking response from Janet Street Porter when @CharleneWhite is educating people about the racism in Ukraine. This is what people are up against, closed minded, racist individuals who dismiss what they are saying!”

In addition, a third wrote: “Janet always has to stand out. She always has to be loud, and the opposite of everyone else! Shut up!#LooseWomen.”

Meanwhile, others appeared to share a different view.

One said: “Charlene trying to drag Janet down by saying, ‘This hasn’t happened to you’. Firstly racism comes in all different forms and for once shut up with the race card, there’s thousands fighting for their lives here. The topic is not about you Charlene!”

Another complained: “#LooseWomen Charlene even making the Ukraine about her!!!”

