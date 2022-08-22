Charlene White reveals shocking email from ITV viewer about her weight

Loose Women star Charlene White today spoke out about a shocking email an ITV viewer once sent about her weight.

Talking on the lunchtime show, Charlene revealed how the correspondence came at the start of her career.

And she revealed how it left her feeling hurt and really affected her during her early days on the news.

Charlene recalled the cruel email on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Charlene on Loose Women

The cruel email, which was sent by an ITV News viewer at the start of her career, told Charlene that she was ‘larger than other newsreaders’.

They also said how her size was ‘a problem’.

Speaking to her fellow panelists, Charlene said: “I’ll never forget when I first started doing ITV News, so we’re going back 15 years now, so probably when social media was still in its infancy.”

She continued: “And the only way people could get hold of you really was through email.

“And I was working the night shifts at ITV, so my show was at 5 o’clock in the morning.

“So I will never forget, about three months in, I had an email from a viewer – subject line: your weight.”

The other hosts, including Nadia Sawalha, Katie Piper and Linda Robson gasped in shock.

Charlene was talking about how she learned to love her body (Credit: ITV)

Charlene went on: “And then the body of it [the email] was, ‘You cannot fail to notice that you’re larger than other newsreaders, I feel you need to understand that’s a problem.'”

“Man or woman?” Katie asked Charlene who confirmed the email was sent from a man.

She then added: “And back then, it would have really affected me.

“But with age comes more confidence, and my body’s able to achieve so many different things.

“And it aids me to be an effective parent, be there for my children, be there for my partner.”

Nadia chipped in, adding: “Dance the night away.”

“Exactly, dance the night away, and do my job,” Charlene agreed.

Loose Women on ITV

Last month, things got heated between Charlene and another regular panelist, Carol McGiffin.

Tempers flared as the panel discussed Carol’s controversial comments about her favourite chick flick – Shallow Hal.

Charlene on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Charlene White and Carol McGiffin clash over controversial movie on Loose Women

Carol said: “Well I like Shallow Hal but I hear that you’re not allowed to say that now.

“Gwyneth Paltrow [who stars in the film] is gorgeous, obviously, still, and in the film she had to put a fat suit, and Jack Black, who plays Hal, he can’t see…”

Charlene then interrupted Carol and said: “Because he’s shallow.”

“No, because he gets hypnotised,” Carol countered, as Charlene spoke over her.

“Stop Carol, we’re done,” she said.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.