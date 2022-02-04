Loose Women star Charlene White has hit back at a troll online.

The ITV star became the target of vicious remarks after some were left unhappy with her outfit on the show.

Some viewers were so unhappy with Charlene wearing the same outfit on two different shows that they decided to troll her.

Charlene presents both ITV News and Loose Women.

Charlene White became the target of trolls on Thursday (Credit: ITV)

As a result of her so-called fashion faux pas, one troll went so far as to suggest ITV should replace the star and axe her for good.

One viewer tweeted: “@CharleneWhite At least have a Wardrobe change? The Same shirt from loose women? @itvnews is glamour a thing of the past?!”

They added the hashtags “#maketheeffort” and “#timeforanewanchor”.

Charlene White hits back at Loose Women troll

Charlene spotted the tweet, and couldn’t resist hitting back at the viewer in a response.

She replied: “Hahahaha… Do *you* frequently change outfits during a day at work? Cos that would be weird, right??!”

Hahahaha 🤣🤣. Do *you* frequently change outfits during a day at work? Cos that would be weird, right??! https://t.co/iL9Gq7sCMc — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) February 3, 2022

Some of Charlene’s followers rushed to defend the TV presenter.

“Meanwhile, a male newsreader could wear the same tie for 47 years and nobody would notice,” said one fan.

Loose Women star Charlene White hit back at the troll on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

“Don’t feel you need to defend yourself towards people who don’t even have a proper profile pic!” said a second viewer.

A third responded: “Jeez why don’t they give @CharleneWhite a break! I love watching you on the news and @loosewomen. You’re an inspiration for loads of young girls/women. Keep doing you.”

“Charlene. I just Love the way you ‘Don’t entertain’ this type of foolishness but still have time to keep it real,” added a fourth fan. “Whatever you wear you always look good.”

Finally, a fifth said: “Tbh I always find you to look great and super professional throughout your broadcasting day.”

