The Loose Women made a Walkers ad and it’s left a very bad taste in viewers’ mouths

The Loose Women cast have shown off their acting chops in a brand new Walkers ad – but viewers are far from impressed.

The hit TV show was back on TV screens on Monday (May 15) for another instalment of fiery debates and belly laughs. And on the panel today was Ruth Langsford, Brenda Edwards, Judi Love and Janet Street Porter.

But things took a slightly strange turn when the show cut to the advert break – only for the Loose ladies to reappear in the studio as part of an advertisement for Walkers.

And it’s safe to say plenty of viewers were not too impressed with the “cringe” and “diabolical” scenes that they witnessed on their telly.

Loose Women cast star in ‘ultra cringe’ Walkers Ad

In a first for ITV daytime, crisp legends Walkers teamed up with Loose Women to create the three-minute long advert.

What the heck was that silly advert. Diabolical.

The iconic panel continued their discussions from the show about a debate on CrispsIN or CrispsOUT: The hot topic of whether or not crisps really do belong in a sandwich. TV fave Judi said crisps should definitely go in a sandwich, while Janet insisted that crisps most definitely belong on the side.

Viewers fume at ‘silly’ Loose Women advert

Following the surprise advertisement, it didn’t take long for Loose Women viewers to share their thoughts – and plenty were left cringing. Rushing to Twitter, one person proclaimed: “What the heck was that silly advert. Diabolical.”

Just wow…this is a new low even for this lot!

Echoing their thoughts, someone else said: “Seen better acting at a school play! #Cringe.” A third chimed in and wrote: “That’s it I’m never buying Walkers again due to that stupid advert.”

“What the Christ was that Walkers advert?” fumed another viewer. As a fifth quipped: “This Walkers ad is next level cringe.” A sixth agreed: “Just wow… this is a new low even for this lot!”

Someone else quipped: “This ad is horrific! So so cringe with the worst acting and so long?!!! Major fail.”

Others just joined the debate as one said: “Crisps in a sandwich,” while another added: “Yes, you definitely leave crisps out of a sandwich, I’m with @The_Real_JSP.”

Former Loose Woman takes swipe at show

In other Loose Women news, Carol McGiffin has taken a swipe at the show following her shock exit. The star, 63, recently said she had been forced to “step away” because of a “difficult issue.” Carol said that she was suffering from “too much stress” due to contract negotiations.

And over the weekend Carol appeared on GB News to discuss her exit. She said she no longer watches the show and insisted it’s become “woke”.

