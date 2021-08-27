Loose Women viewers have urged for Craig Revel Horwood and James Jordan to become a permanent fixture, as they joined the cast today.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars surprised fans as they appeared on the ITV programme on Friday (August 27).

During the special episode, the pair joined regular panellists Coleen Nolan and Denise Welch.

James Jordan joined the Loose Women cast today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women cast: Craig Revel Horwood and James Jordan join panel

Opening the show, Coleen said: “Welcome to a very special show, it’s Loose Women and Men!”

The host then went on to introduce co-star Denise, before Craig and James joined the panel.

During the programme, the foursome went on to discuss a whole host of topics.

They started on the Strictly ‘curse’, before moving on to the topic of weddings.

As the segment kicked off, Coleen made a cheeky dig at co-star James.

James said: “But choosing people because of the way they look, isn’t that a bit…”

Craig Revel Horwood also appeared on the ITV panel (Credit: ITV)

Coleen then interupted: “Well I don’t know Ola chose you. What was she on at the time?

“Yeah she needs to go Specsavers like I did.”

Later on, Craig and James even got involved in a pelvic floor demonstration.

ITV viewers praise today’s cast

Viewers appeared to love the format of the panel show, including their hilarious banter with one another.

On Twitter, one said: “Just watching the new format with Loose Women! Great, well done ITV. Much more interesting and you get to know the real person, not their tv persona.”

A second added: “Great topics on today #LooseWomen & #men keep these two wonderful guys Craig & James as a fixture. Absolutely fabulous.”

Another tweeted: “Love it when the Loose Men appear #LooseWomen.”

Meanwhile, others praised James’ appearance on the panel.

One said: “@loosewomen I really like seeing @The_JamesJordan, he’s always interestingly honest whilst being respectful not just saying what people want to hear.”

Love it when the Loose Men appear

A second gushed: “It was nice to see @The_JamesJordan on @loosewomen. He has such a refreshing prospective on some of the topics that were talked about on the show today.

“I hope he appears on the show again. He’s got a brilliant personality to #LooseWomen.”

However, one complained: “Coleen Nolan, Denise Welsh, James Jordan all on the same show. That’s [bleeping] hideous.”

