Loose Women have reportedly confirmed Christine Lampard will return to the cast after welcoming her second child.

The 42-year-old presenter, who appears on the show as an anchor, gave birth to son Freddie in March.

Meanwhile, it’s believed Sunetra Sarker and Katie Piper will also join the daytime panel.

Christine Lampard will reportedly return to the Loose Women cast (Credit: ITV)

Christine Lampard to return as anchor

According to The Mirror, Christine will be back on screens after welcoming her son with husband Frank Lampard.

The star previously went on maternity leave from the show ahead of Freddie’s birth.

The couple also share daughter Patricia, two.

Christine is slowly settling back into work since welcoming little Freddie.

Earlier this month, the TV personality revealed plans to replace Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show.

The Scottish presenter is taking a break from hosting duties to enjoy some time with her family.

Katie Piper will join the cast later this year (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine previously told Christine on her show: “I’m so glad you’re able to do the show for the summer, I really am.”

Christine responded: “I cannot wait. This is a nice, little taster.”

In addition, she also opened up about welcoming her second baby.

This is a nice, little taster

Christine explained: “He’s been a great little baby, slipped into the family just seamlessly. He’s been a gorgeous little addition.”

The mum-of-two went on to talk about how her daughter Patricia is with her baby brother.

She added: “If she hears a little moan, she’ll start singing little songs to him. But no she’s been really good actually. She’s a very nice big sister so far but it’s early days.”

Sunetra Sarker will reportedly grace the ITV show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else is joining the Loose Women cast?

Meanwhile, the ITV lunchtime show will also welcome two new faces to the panel.

It’s reported Sunetra and Katie will join later this year.

Sunetra, 48, is best-known for her work as an actress, appearing in Casualty and Ackley Bridge.

As for Katie, the presenter and model has previously appeared on the panel as a guest.

The star is also a survivor of an acid attack in 2008 that left with severe burns and blind in one eye.

ED! has contacted ITV for further comment.

