Loose Women star Carol McGiffin has been criticised for saying Chrissy Teigen’s miscarriage post made her feel “uncomfortable”.

Chrissy confirmed she and her husband John Legend had tragically lost their baby son in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

The model included a number of intimate photos of the couple with their late son in hospital.

Loose Women star Carol McGiffin said she felt “uncomfortable” seeing Chrissy’s post (Credit: ITV)

What did Carol McGiffin say on Loose Women?

The devastating news was discussed on Thursday’s Loose Women.

Carol said Chrissy and John’s loss is “so sad and tragic” but she felt “uncomfortable” seeing the images.

She continued: “I have to say that I did feel a little bit uncomfortable looking at them because I felt like I was intruding in a way.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend tragically lost their son (Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/SplashNews.com)

“I know that she’s put them up there and I know that she’s had a lot of followers and fans who care deeply for what’s going on with her whole pregnancy up until yesterday.

“But I just felt like this was not something I should be witnessing.”

Carol added: “I’m not judging her and saying that she’s wrong to do it but I don’t know, I just think that it’s such a private thing.

“I kind of question if there are some things that you shouldn’t have to share on social media.

“I don’t know where we’re going with all of this.”

Her co-star Jane Moore asked: “Do you think it’s the timing?

“Because it’s very soon after it happened and I suppose that for me is the most ‘oh’ thing of it.

“I look and I think, she’s going through the most painful of experiences.

“I’m thinking, is she in the right head space of that moment to make that decision to put it out there?”

Jane asked if Chrissy would have been “in the right head space” to share the post (Credit: ITV)

What did Loose Women viewers say?

Some viewers weren’t happy with Carol’s comments.

One person said on Twitter: “If it doesn’t make you feel comfortable Carol, just don’t look at them.

“I applaud Chrissy and John for being so open and honest over something that’s still so taboo.”

Another wrote: “Carol I think you were out of order then, why should it be private?”

A third tweeted: “Why does Carol moan AT EVERYTHING? My god they just lost a baby..

“And Jane if it’s too early to post it why is Loose Women talking about it!”

Meanwhile, Chrissy wrote in her emotional Instagram post: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

She added that they had “started to call this little guy in my belly Jack” so he “will always be Jack to us”.

