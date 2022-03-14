Prince Harry alongside Carol McGiffin, who ranted about him on Loose Women
TV

Loose Women: Carol McGiffin accuses Prince Harry of ‘throwing toys out of pram again’

Comes amid news Harry won't attend the memorial for Prince Philip

By Rebecca Carter

Carol McGiffin divided Loose Women viewers today with a rant about Prince Harry.

On Monday’s show, the panel discussed the news that Prince Harry won’t be returning to the UK to attend a memorial service for his late grandfather Prince Philip.

The Duke of Sussex has launched a legal challenge against the Home Office after being told he would no longer receive the same level of police protection when visiting the UK.

Carol McGiffin rants about Prince Harry on Loose Women
Carol ranted about Prince Harry on today’s Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What did Carol say on Loose Women?

Speaking about the news, Carol said: “Has he got any more toys he can throw out of his pram?



“I just don’t think there’s any excuse for him not to attend this memorial.”

Ruth Langsford cut in: “But he says he doesn’t feel safe.”

Prince Harry wears navy shirt during royal engagement
Prince Harry has launched legal action to get police protection while visiting the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol replied: “What’s he talking about? The whole Royal Family is going to be there, do you think there will not be any kind of protection?

“What makes him so special? Why does he think there’s more of a threat to him if he’s there to the rest of his family?”

Carol continued: “I’m just so bored of him and his excuses, it’s not good enough.

“And he’s not doing himself any favours at all by not going. It’s just going to make him look worse.

Ruth Langsford, Linda Robson, Carol McGiffin and Nadia Sawalha on the Loose Women panel
The panel discussed Harry missing the Prince Philip memorial (Credit: ITV)

“Everyone says, ‘stop slagging them off’ but what do you expect?”

Nadia Sawalha then chimed in, asking: “The thing is, what if he is very scared?

“He’s removed himself from official royal duties but they are supposed to have security from cradle to grave, that’s the actual saying.

“The risk to them is no less.”

What did viewers say?

Viewers felt divided over the debate, with many criticising Carol.

One person said on Twitter: “Wish Carol would [bleep]… Harry can’t win, people moan they are bored & he should go away, and next breath moaning he isn’t returning to the UK.”

Another wrote: “Never mind about the PTSD he may have from his mother’s death then Carol.”



A third added: “Thank God for @nadiasawalha having some common sense and compassion re: Prince Harry’s security.”

However, others agreed with Carol as one tweeted: “Well said Carol. Sick of hearing Harry’s excuses.”

Another said: “Carol is right Harry is just a petulant child.”

