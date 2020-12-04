Loose Women star Carol McGiffin left her co-stars in tears as she made a surprise return to today’s show.

Carol, who’s been spending time in France, stunned the panellists as she walked in unannounced.

And it wasn’t long before emotions ran high.

There was shock on the Loose Women panel (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women when Carol McGiffin turned up?

The panel of Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore, and Kaye Adams spoke to Carol via videolink during the show.

But when it ended abruptly, Jane said: “We’ve lost Carol, and that’s why we’ve got the Loose Women logo on the screen.

“She hasn’t paid her internet obviously.”

With the panel still thinking she was in France, they were stunned when Carol walked onto the set later in the show.

Things got emotional (Credit: ITV)

What did Carol say on Loose Women?

Walking onto the set, Carol shouted: “I’m back!”

When the in-studio duo of Nadia and Jane realised what was going on, Nadia responded with a shocked: “No!!”

As they were shocked into silence, Carol said: “You don’t look very pleased to see me!”

Oh my god Carol, I just want to give you a hug.

“Oh my god Carol, I just want to give you a hug! We can’t hug you can we?” asked Nadia.

Jane said: “I’m actually tearful, I’m actually, oh my god what is going on!? How, what? Where were you doing that in part one?”

Carol McGiffin surprised everyone on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

She’s back for personal reasons

Meanwhile, Carol explained that she had returned to the UK for “personal reasons”.

After quarantining, she has been back for two weeks.

“So all the time I’ve been WhatsApping you, you’ve been right here?” Jane asked.

“Yes, sorry! I lied, I am really sorry I hate lying to people,” Carol replied.

Jane said: “Everyone needs a Carol at Christmas.”

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, from 12:30pm.

