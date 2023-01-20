Loose Women star Carol McGiffin came under fire from viewers today (January 20) for a remark she made about nurses.

Viewers were furious with the 62-year-old panellist, with some going so far as to brand her “hypocritical”.

Carol was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What did Carol say on Loose Women today?

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw the panelists discuss whether our politicians are “out of touch”.

It came after a politician tweeted about a young woman who worked for him, citing her as an example of his belief that you can earn less than £30k in London, have debt and not have to use a food bank.

“Katy works for me. She is single and earns less than 30k, rents a room for £775pcm in Central London, has student debt, £120 a month on travelling to work saves money every month, goes on foreign holidays and does not need to use a food bank,” the MP tweeted.

“Katy makes my point really well.”

As expected, the tweet proved to be controversial – especially with the Loose Women.

The panelist gave her opinion (Credit: ITV)

Carol talks food banks and nursing strikes

Carol said: “If you say, and people do it all the time, the nurses need more money because they’re all going to food banks. They’re basically not and they don’t all need to.

“Lots of people need more money. Stop using the argument. I don’t like to see anyone having to use a food bank. But you can’t use that argument to say that a group of people need more money,” she argued.

“Loads of people are earning £30/35k a year, and lots of people can manage on it and that’s the point,” she continued.

Nadia Sawalha then took the opportunity to slam the government, accusing them of being “woefully inept” at communicating with people.

She then said that the way they talk about the strikes is “disgusting”.

Carol was slammed by fans (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women viewers hit out at Carol today

It’s safe to say that viewers weren’t happy with Carol’s comments on the show today.

Many took to Twitter to slam the star, with some branding her comments “hypocritical”.

“Like to see you living in one room earning under 30k a year Carol,” one viewer tweeted.

Like to see you living in one room earning under 30k a year Carol.

“Can’t believe she said nurses are on 35K. Think she is missing the point of these strikes there for better pay to help recruit more staff for safer better care,” another wrote.

“@loosewomen hope the nurses using food banks aren’t listening to the rantings of Carol McGiffin who no doubt will swan off after the programme to her home in the South of France – hypocrite!” a third ranted.

Read more: Loose Women: Charlotte Hawkins fights back tears as she makes sad confession about death of close TV friend

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.