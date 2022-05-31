Loose Women panellist Carol McGiffin came under fire for her controversial views on the show today (May 31).

Fans of the show took to Twitter in outrage after a segment on airline cabin crew with tattoos.

And, as wild as some thought Carol’s comments were, the Loose Women viewers’ thoughts on Carol were even more scathing.

Loose Women fans hit out at Carol McGiffin over her comments about cabin crew with tattoos (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women: Carol makes shock comments about cabin crew

Chatting to the panel, Carol spoke about the news that one airline has only just started to allow its cabin crew to show their tattoos.

And it’s fair to say she wasn’t best pleased about the decision.

I know they’re supposed to be artistic but I don’t like graffiti either and that’s artistic.

Coleen Nolan asked: “Flight attendants with tattoos. There’s nothing wrong with that, is there?”

Carol declared: “I wouldn’t like it.

“I don’t like them, I don’t like tattoos.

Read more: Loose Women fans all make the same complaint about Shirlie Kemp’s behaviour

“I just think there are certain jobs that you do where you’re supposed to look respectable.

“I know they’re supposed to be artistic but I don’t like graffiti either and that’s artistic.

“On a plane, no.

“I’ve got a tattoo, a little butterfly,” she said.

Brenda hits back

“Well you can’t say anything then,” Brenda Edwards said.

“I don’t think people should be stereotyped because they’ve got some ink on their bodies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virgin Atlantic (@virginatlantic)

Loose Women viewers react

Fans of the show were less than impressed with the comments.

“Carol should be ashamed of herself. If that is how she really thinks, and she is not just attention seeking and trolling (like she loves to do.) AND she has a tattoo herself. LOL – bloody hypocrite!” said one.

Read more: Roman Kemp’s plans to ‘retire young’ following devastating diagnosis

Another added: “What a stupid bigoted hypocrite Carol is. WTF is wrong with being served on a plane by someone who has tattoos? Maybe when she goes on a flight again, the staff should refuse to serve the silly woman. I mean REALLY? She can’t be serious.”

A third commented: “Carol doesn’t like tattoos but has one…ridiculous.”

One took it a step further, though, calling for Carol to be banished from the panel.

“Please remove that dinosaur you call Carol…. She’s an absolute boring miserable saggy-faced tea bag,” they said.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.